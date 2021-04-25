Big Tech Tycoons Sent Money in Millions to BLM 'Holy Cow' Patrisse Cullors - Report

Controversial Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors, whose expensive real estate acquisitions in predominantly White neighborhoods had besmirched her reputation, is under increased scrutiny following reports that Big Tech tycoons had generously contributed to various entities related to her.

The New York Post said in an exclusive report that Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, Facebook co-founder Dustin Moskovitz and wife of Netflix's billionaire CEO gave millions to the political action committee controlled by Cullors as well as charities associated with her.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail pointed out Cullors had openly supported 'net neutrality', under which giant online content providers like Netflix and social media sites would benefit financially.

More Ways in Which Big Tech Helps Cullors

The report even points out that in return, companies like Facebook and Twitter censored criticism of Cullors over her real estate acquisitions.

The Post revealed that Facebook co-founder Moskovitz, along with his wife Cari Tuna, contributed more than $5.5 million to Cullors and entities tied to her during 2017-2020. Their donations were offered to Dignity and Power Now and Reform LA Jails. While Dignity and Power Now is a non-profit launched by Cullors, Reform LA Jails is a California PAC that she co-founded.

Jack Dorsey, FB Co-founder and Wife of Netflix Boss

Twitter's Jack Dorsey contributed $1.5 million in 2020 through his #startsmall philanthropy initiative. He gave the money to the Black Lives Matter and The Movement for Black Lives. The latter is a coalition of activist groups founded by Cullors.

Meanwhile, Patricia Ann Quillin, wife of Netflix billionaire Reed Hastings, gave $250,000 to Reform LA Jails in 2020.

The Daily Mail also reports that Cullors' own finances are interlinked with those of Reform LA Jails movement. The movement had paid $110,000 in consulting fees to a company controlled by Cullors and her wife Janaya Khan in 2019.

It was reported earlier this month that apart from buying a luxury $1.4 million mansion, Cullors was planning on a real-estate binge including purchasing four high-end homes for $3.2 million and eyed a property in the Bahamas, where Justin Timberlake and Tiger Woods are said to have homes, and the price ranges between $5 million to $20 million.

African-American journalist Jason Whitlock stated that Twitter was protecting the BLM movement and censoring anyone who questions their agenda and finances. ''BLM is one of Big Tech's sacred cows ... I've been harping on the fraudulence and the financial grift of BLM for years. I think Twitter has been looking for an excuse to de-platform me,'' he said.