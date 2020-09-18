A video of a Black Lives Matter activist harassing a manager at a CVS pharmacy in Washington D.C. after he called the cops on two black men for shoplifting is being widely circulated on social media.

The video, filmed by Charity Sade, who identifies herself as a comedian, writer and an activist for black people, starts off with the woman walking into the store and telling the store's manager that she lives in the neighborhood and frequents the outlet often before asking him why he reported the two black men to the police.

"May I ask why you called the police on those two men?" she asks the manager, who responds by saying that according to company policy, shoplifters who exit the store with merchandise that is not paid for, staff members are required to report the incident to the police.

The manager then explains that he chose not to press charges against the men and instead just banned them from the store. "I did not elect to press charges. I just wanted them to know they can't come in here anymore because they shoplifted and I got them to sign that," the manager told Sade.

'They Could Have Lost Their Lives'

Sade then argues with the manager that the merchandise did not belong to him and is property of the store before talking about the dangers of confrontations between law enforcement and black people.

"You decided to call the police on two black people that stole...allegedly took something from the store because you're willing to uphold the policy and they could've lost their lives," she says to him.

The manager stands firm against Sade as he tells her that he "agrees to disagree" with her and is required to abide by CVS policy.

'You Just Elicited Violence Against Two Black Men'

"So you're willing to risk someone's life for $30,000 a year?," she asks the employee before asking him to identify himself in an attempt to doxx him. "No one's going to tell you my name when you're in here videotaping us so that you can try and elicit some sort of violence, it's not going to happen," the manager relays to Sade.

"Elicit violence against you? You just elicited violence against two black men by calling the police on them," Sade tells him. "No, they peacefully got to walk away and one of them had a warrant and could have been arrested but the cops still let him go," the manger responded.

"Listen to yourself, you work with black folks. You just remember that," Sade can be heard saying before the clip ends.