Blackpink's Rose Overpowers Super Junior's 'House Party'; Wins 1st Music Show Award for 'On the Ground'

Blackpink's Rose has bagged her first solo Award for her debut single 'On the Ground' just two weeks after its release. The track is declared This Week's Champion Song by Show Champion, a music television program aired on MBC M.

Super Junior's 'House Party', Brave Girls' 'Rollin', Im Young Woong's 'My Starry Love', and Pentagon's 'Do or Not' were the other four contenders for the weekly award. In the end, Rose's 'On the Ground' had the last laugh.

It is declared based on digital and physical album sales (50%), idol champ pre-voting (20% ), MBC Music broadcast (20%) and SNS (10%).

'On the Ground' is the lead single from her debut album, R. It is penned by Rosé along with Amy Allen, Raúl Cubina, Jon Bellion, Jorgen Odegard and Teddy Park. The 2.48-minute has shattered has broken several records that includes the most-watched premiere for a K-pop artist.

It also became the most-viewed music video in 24 hours as it amassed 41.6 million views.

Congrats Messages Pour In

Meanwhile, congratulatory messages are pouring in for Rose. Check out select-few tweet messages:

lyka ♡: Rosé got her first win on 'Show Champion' today! We are so proud of you Soloist Rosie. We did it, Blinks! We give 'On the Ground' a first win. Let's keep up the good work and work hard again. Let's give Rosé more music show wins.

#OnTheGround1stWin #RoséFirstWin @BLACKPINK

Yunita Nur Aini: ROSÉ got her 1st music show win for On the Ground on Show Champion! Congrats to Soloist Rosé! Party popper You deserve this and so much more, I love you! White heart we are proud of you the results of your hard work are not in vain @Blackpink #ROSÉ1stWin #OnTheGround1stWin

Aĺgene: #OnTheGround1stWin #Rosé1stWin

Congratulations to #BLACKPINK ROSÉ for winning 1st place on MBC SHOW CHAMPION! this week! Good job BLINKS! On The Ground 1st winYellow heartCrown

Keep Streaming ON THE GROUND WE LOVE YOU UNNIE CONGRATIONS Blue heart @BLACKPINK @ygent_official

skysung_:#Rosé finally get her 1st win with her debut song in just 11 days! congrats to our soloist rosé for winning first place today on Show Champion we're very proud and happy for u! more wins/ thropies to come! Blue heart #Rosé1stWin @BLACKPINK #OnTheGround1stWin

R -: Today is a happy day for me! I would like to say thank you to the staff, oppa-unnie dancernim, Blackpink members and of course our Blinks>__< who worked hard a lot, so today 'On The Ground' was ranked 1st on Show ChampionSparkles #Rosé1stWin #OnTheGround1stWin #posiearchiveRose

