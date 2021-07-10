It looks like the fans of Blackpink's Lisa, who have been venting out their frustration over YG Entertainment over delay in her single debut, have some good news in store. Her latest post on Instagram is being positively viewed by her admirers, who think that she is ready for her solo debut.

A few days ago, Lisa had shared a post with a message ''The Show Must Go On." Her followers assumed that she was hinting at her solo debut and poured in lakhs of comments to the post.

In a matter of three days, it has garnered over 4 million likes.

The fans also started trending the topic on social media sites. However, soon it was discovered that she had shared a post tagged to her by an art collective based in Denmark SUPERFLEX on 14 February 2020. She had just reposted the old post.

"THE SHOW MUST GO ON exhibited at #friezela with @kukjegallery. The Show Must Go On repurposes the aesthetics of commercial signage to rebrand the end of humanity. The epoch where we took center stage—the Anthropocene—is coming to an end. But other species will take the spotlight and inhabit our infrastructures once we are gone. New life will flourish, and the show will go on, with or without us, [sic]" SUPERFLEX's original post had explained the meaning.

However, reports have claimed that Lisa will be dropping her solo single in July or August. According to them, she is giving clues to create more excitement around her single.

Nonetheless, neither YG Entertainment nor Lisa has confirmed about her solo debut.

Meanwhile, Blackpink's Jennie and Rose are in the US. "Rosé and Jennie are visiting the United States to work on music," a press release from YG Entertainment on 2 July read. They are prepping up for the 5th anniversary of their group.