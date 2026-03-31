BLACKPINK's Lisa Makes History with First-Ever K-pop Las Vegas Residency

BLACKPINK's Lisa is setting a new benchmark for K-pop on the global stage as she becomes the first artist from the genre to secure a Las Vegas residency, an achievement long associated with some of the biggest names in Western pop.

According to US entertainment outlet Deadline, the 'Money' singer will headline a residency titled "Viva La Lisa" at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Nevada. The shows are scheduled across two weekends from November 13 to 14 and November 27 to 28.

Residency performances, where artists stage multiple shows in a single city over a fixed period, are widely seen as a marker of global draw and ticket-selling power.

International stars like Bruno Mars and Jennifer Lopez have previously headlined similar engagements in Las Vegas, making Lisa's inclusion a notable moment not just for her career, but for K-pop as a whole.

Tickets for "Viva La Lisa" will be sold via Ticketmaster, with artist presales opening on April 22 for fans who register between April 1 and 19. General ticket sales will begin a day later on April 23.

The announcement comes as Lisa, who recently turned 29, continues to expand her presence beyond music. Since debuting with BLACKPINK in 2016, she has built a strong individual identity, renewing her group contract with YG Entertainment in 2023 while simultaneously stepping into independent ventures.

In February 2024, she launched her own label, LLOUD, signalling greater creative control over her solo career.

Her musical journey has remained active, highlighted by her first full-length album Alter Ego and the release of her single ROCKSTAR, both of which reinforced her global appeal. Beyond music, Lisa has ventured into acting, making her debut in the HBO series The White Lotus Season 3. Although she was submitted for consideration at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards, she did not receive a nomination.

Lisa delivered a memorable "007" tribute performance at the Academy Awards and later appeared as a presenter at the Golden Globe Awards, further cementing her crossover appeal.

Lisa is also set to appear in the upcoming Netflix film Taigo alongside Ma Dong-seok and Lee Jin-wook. She is also taking on a production role in another project, indicating a growing influence behind the scenes.

As she steps into Las Vegas with "Viva La Lisa," Lisa's trajectory reflects a broader shift, one where K-pop artists are no longer confined to music charts but are increasingly shaping global entertainment across industries.