Blackpink members have been keeping their private lives under wraps and never openly discussed their relationships or boyfriends with fans or during interviews. To everyone's surprise, Jisoo and Jennie, who often find their names in gossip columns, have opened up about their ideal man for dating.

The two stars were on the recent episode of Star Road where they responded to the questions about their personal lives. After being together for years and remaining good buddies, the idols know quite a lot about each other. There was a segment in the show to check how much they know about each other.

First, it was Jisoo who asked a couple of questions that includes her ideal. man. Interestingly, Jennie, initially, claimed that she does know about it since they do not discuss the said topic, but admitted that she knew about the qualities of Jisoo's ideal man, later.

In the fun activity, the idol failing to answer a question would be hit with a toy hammer by another person. Check out the text of their conversation between the two Blackpink members.

Question: The type of the guy she likes is...

Jennie: Wait! Give me 10 seconds. It's so horrifying. This is too difficult. I'm not sure either. We don't talk about those things. Right?

Jennie: We don't have a certain type of guy we like. Right. I'll pass this one.

Jisoo: Do I get to hit her?

Jisoo: I have two types of guy I like. One is ... really? Someone who's really into me.

Jennie: It was my mistake. I knew this.

Jisoo: You know this. I talked about it a lot.

Jennie: It's my mistake.

Jennie: A big fan of Jisoo. Jisoo's ideal type of guy is someone's who her big fan. Jisoo's No 1 fan.

Jisoo: That's the one. And the other is someone who smiles pretty. I like someone with a pretty smile.

Jennie: I knew this one, too. I deserve the hit. It was my mistake.

On her turn, Jisoo answered better than Jennie in relation to the question around the latter's ideal man.

Question: What's her ideal type?

Jennie: I think you know.

Jisoo: Somebody reliable. Someone who can protect her.

Jennie: Because I can't say no to this, I don't hit her.

Jisoo: Something vague will work.

Jennie: No, I like who does not protect me. That's not people say. I can't hit her.

However, Jennie's segment was considerably short compared to Jisoo's segment.

In the end, the duo, by answering those questions, has clearly indicated that they know each other really well more than their family members.