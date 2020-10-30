American actress Scarlett Johansson has tied the knot with comedian and actor Colin Jost in a hush-hush ceremony amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The word about their union came from Meals on Wheels, a US-based charity for elderly people, which first broke the happy news. The wedding event was an intimate affair and guests adhered to strict Covid-19 measures and guidelines.

The much-in-love couple said their "I do's" in a private ceremony over the weekend, the Instagram account for Meals on Wheels America announced on Thursday night. The charity shared a picture of the Staten Island Ferry and the play-on-words phrase "Jost Married," emblazoned across the top. The newlyweds used the happy news to encourage their fans to contribute to the charitable organization in honor of their marriage.

"We're thrilled to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and love ones, following COVID-19 safety precautions as directed by the CDC. Their wedding wish is to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time by supporting @mealsonwheelsamerica. Please consider donating to celebrate the happy couple by clicking the link in our bio," the post read.

Johansson started dating Jost in 2017 after she made a guest appearance on Saturday Night Live's season finale. Johansson and Jost got engaged in May 2019 after being in a relationship for two years. The Oscar nominee debuted her 11-carat engagement ring in July while taking the stage at San Diego Comic-Con for her upcoming 'Black Widow' prequel film. The duo made their public debut as a couple in November 2017.

Following the news of their marriage, netizens flooded Twitter with love and blessings for the couple. Many congratulated the two, while a few others also lauded their idea of breaking the news through a charity and celebrating their union in a unique way. Meals on Wheels is a charitable organization that fights hunger and isolation in the senior citizen community by providing meals nationwide.

One user wrote, "Congratulations to Colin and Scarlett. What a great way to celebrate their blessings with others."

Another one wrote, "Congratulations. Love the cause and thank you for highlighting #MealsonWheels you inspired me to donate. Much joy to you for your kindness."

One user tweeted, "This is so wonderful! Congratulations to the beautiful couple and what a way to make a difference." Another one commented, "HAPPIEST NEWS of the day! Congrats! What a great way to announce the news."

"Congratulations to Scarlett Johansson and@ColinJost. May the years bring you many joys and laughter," wrote another excited fan.

Johansson opened up about Jost's proposal in October. Johansson told Ellen DeGeneres that Jost "killed it" when popping up the big question with "a whole James Bond situation."

"It was surprising — he's got a lot behind that news desk he's hiding," she said, referring to Jost's job as Weekend Update host on SNL. "He's very charming and very thoughtful and romantic. But yeah, I was surprised. Even if you kind of imagine what that moment's gonna be like, it's still a beautiful moment," the 'Avengers: Endgame' actor gushed about the proposal.

This is the first marriage for Jost. He previously dated actress Rashida Jones, while Johansson has been married twice before. The 'Jojo Rabbit' actor was married to actor Ryan Reynolds from September 2008 to December 2010 and to Romain Dauriac from 2014 to 2017, with whom she shares a daughter named Rose Dorothy Dauriac.

On the work front, Johansson will be next seen in the Marvel Studios' film 'Black Widow'. The upcoming action flick is directed by Cate Shortland and co-stars Florence Pugh, David Harbour, O-T Fagbenle, and Rachel Weisz. It is slated to hit the theatres in May 2021.