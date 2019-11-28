We all know that deals on Nintendo Switch games are rare to come and users wait for events like Black Friday to bag the latest titles at knockdown prices.

However, the process of going through offers from several retailers can be intimidating but don't worry, we've got you covered. Now that pretty every Black Friday ad has either been released or leaked at this point, we've put together a list of the best deals and discounts being served up on Nintendo Switch games and hardware.

Nintendo Black Friday Sale

Nintendo has announced its own official Black Friday deals, which will also be available at select stores, including a Switch console bundled with a free digital copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for its full price of $300. The same bundle was offered during last year's Black Friday sale as well and the game usually goes for around $50 if bought separately on Amazon and elsewhere, so you'll be saving a wad of cash on this combo.



Black Friday deals offered by retailers

The likes of Amazon, Best Buy and GameStop are offering some of the most popular Switch titles at a 33% discount. Games like Mario Tennis Aces, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and Super Mario Odyssey, which usually retail for $60, are being sold for $40, with the exception of Walmart and Target, who are knocking $30 off the retail price of the above-mentioned titles.

Google Shopping Black Friday sale



One of the best Black Friday deals on the Nintendo Switch is being offered by Google Shopping: a bundle that includes the new Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield games for just $81 (plus tax) if you use the promo code NOVSAVE19. Since this isn't the official double pack, you won't get the bonuses (Dynamax Crystals for Larvitar and Jangmo-o) that come with it but it's a solid deal nevertheless.



Eshop Black Friday sale

Nintendo has also kicked off its Black Friday sale on its Eshop digital store in both America and Europe so if you're okay with purchasing games digitally. There's a great collection of Switch games on sale with discounts up to 50%. For instance, you can save $16 on Dark Souls: Remastered, and $18 on games such as Mario Tennis Aces, Super Mario Party, and Xenoblade Chronicles 2, and many more.

Full List of Discounted Nintendo Switch games

Here's a complete list of all the Nintendo Switch titles being offered on discount across all platforms: