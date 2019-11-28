We all know that deals on Nintendo Switch games are rare to come and users wait for events like Black Friday to bag the latest titles at knockdown prices.
However, the process of going through offers from several retailers can be intimidating but don't worry, we've got you covered. Now that pretty every Black Friday ad has either been released or leaked at this point, we've put together a list of the best deals and discounts being served up on Nintendo Switch games and hardware.
Nintendo Black Friday Sale
Nintendo has announced its own official Black Friday deals, which will also be available at select stores, including a Switch console bundled with a free digital copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for its full price of $300. The same bundle was offered during last year's Black Friday sale as well and the game usually goes for around $50 if bought separately on Amazon and elsewhere, so you'll be saving a wad of cash on this combo.
Black Friday deals offered by retailers
The likes of Amazon, Best Buy and GameStop are offering some of the most popular Switch titles at a 33% discount. Games like Mario Tennis Aces, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and Super Mario Odyssey, which usually retail for $60, are being sold for $40, with the exception of Walmart and Target, who are knocking $30 off the retail price of the above-mentioned titles.
Google Shopping Black Friday sale
One of the best Black Friday deals on the Nintendo Switch is being offered by Google Shopping: a bundle that includes the new Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield games for just $81 (plus tax) if you use the promo code NOVSAVE19. Since this isn't the official double pack, you won't get the bonuses (Dynamax Crystals for Larvitar and Jangmo-o) that come with it but it's a solid deal nevertheless.
Eshop Black Friday sale
Nintendo has also kicked off its Black Friday sale on its Eshop digital store in both America and Europe so if you're okay with purchasing games digitally. There's a great collection of Switch games on sale with discounts up to 50%. For instance, you can save $16 on Dark Souls: Remastered, and $18 on games such as Mario Tennis Aces, Super Mario Party, and Xenoblade Chronicles 2, and many more.
Full List of Discounted Nintendo Switch games
Here's a complete list of all the Nintendo Switch titles being offered on discount across all platforms:
- American Ninja Warrior -- $20
- Assassin's Creed III Remastered -- $15
- Bendy and the Ink Machine -- $20
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night -- $20
- Call of Cthulhu -- $30
- Carnival Games -- $15
- Cities: Skylines -- $20
- Civilization VI -- $20
- Collection of Mana -- $20
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy -- $15
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled -- $15
- Crystal Crisis -- $20
- Dead by Daylight -- $20
- Diablo 3: Eternal Collection -- $25
- Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and Lion King -- $15
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze -- $40
- Everspace Stellar Edition -- $30
- Final Fantasy X/X-2 -- $25
- Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age -- $25
- Forager -- $20
- Friday the 13th: The Game Ultimate Slasher Edition -- $20
- Guacamelee! One-Two Punch Collection -- $25
- Into the Dead 2 -- $20
- Just Dance 2020 -- $25
- Killer Queen Black -- $15
- Kirby Star Allies -- $40
- LA Noire -- $20
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild -- $30
- Lego DC Super Villains -- $15
- Lego Harry Potter Collection -- $15
- Lego The Incredibles -- $20
- Lego Jurassic World -- $15
- Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 -- $20
- The Lego Movie 2 -- $15
- Lego Ninjago -- $20
- Let's Sing Country -- $25
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle -- $15
- Mario Tennis Aces -- $30
- Mortal Kombat 11 -- $25
- NBA 2K20 -- $27
- Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch -- $25
- Nickeloden Kart Racers -- $20
- Octopath Traveler -- $40
- Opus Collection -- $25
- Overcooked 2 -- $20
- Overwatch: Legendary Edition -- $25
- Paw Patrol On a Roll -- $20
- Planescape Torment and Icewind Enhanced Edition -- $30
- Pokemon Sword and Shield (both games) -- $81 with promo code NOVSAVE19
- Rayman Legends Definitive Edition -- $15
- Resident Evil Origins Collection -- $30
- Rocket League -- $20
- Scribblenauts Mega Pack -- $15
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI -- $20
- Sniper Elite III Ultimate Edition -- $30
- Splatoon 2 -- $30
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy -- $25
- Star Wars Pinball -- $20
- Steins;Gate Elite -- $30
- Street Outlaws: The List -- $25
- Super Dragon Ball Heroes World Mission -- $25
- Super Mario Odyssey -- $30
- Super Mario Party -- $30
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD -- $25
- Team Sonic Racing -- $20
- Terraria -- $20
- Trials Rising Gold Edition -- $15
- Trine 4 -- $20
- Trine Ultimate Collection -- $30
- Umihara Kawase Fresh! -- $20
- Vampyr -- $40
- Will: A Wonderful World -- $25
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition -- $45
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair -- $20
- Yu-Gi-Oh Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution -- $20
- Zombieland: Double Tap - Roadtrip -- $25