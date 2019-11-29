There was a time when Apple products were untouched by Black Friday. Of course, Apple did scratch the surface by offering a boring gift card, but the exciting offers, which would save shoppers hundreds of dollars on an iPad, were pretty much non-existent.

What are the Apple products to buy on Black Friday?

The American multinational tech company's iPad offering includes the iPad, iPad Pro (in multiple sizes), the iPad Mini, the iPad Air, and the previous-generation iPad, all of which are still supported by iPadOS 13.

The fact that there so many models still available in the market suggests that retailers are still sitting on a lot of stock and what better way to offload it than to offer huge discounts on the products for Black Friday.

Also, there is speculation that Apple will be outing an iPad Pro with AR capabilities next year so it makes sense for retailers to unburden themselves this holiday season. The best deals this year seem to be revolving around the most recent iPad variants. So, if you're willing to spend a tad more, you can take home the latest tablet from Apple for just a little more than previous-gen hardware.

Specifications of iPad Pro

The iPad Pro recently received a facelift with a larger screen. The 11-inch screen is big but if you're looking for an iPad with a gigantic display, then there's a 12.9-inch model as well. The tablet features an edge-to-edge screen design, and there's no touch ID but what the device lacks is biometric authorization, it makes up for with facial recognition.

While most iPads offer a maximum storage capacity of 256GB or less, you get up to 1 TB of storage space on the Pro. Moreover, the Pro supports Apple's Smart Keyboard Folio and if you want to use the second-generation Apple Pencil, then you'll have to go for the Pro, considering other iPads won't be able to charge it.

The iPad Pro's camera is capable of shooting 4K video and capture images in 12-megapixel resolution. The front-facing camera gets Portrait Mode and Portrait Lighting as well. The audio is also superior with four speakers as opposed to the two offered on other iPad models.

The tablet has a lot going for it but its hefty price tag was the only thing pulling it down. However, this holiday season you can buy it at a knockdown price at Amazon and Best Buy. Check out these deals offered by these retailers below

Best Buy

Best Buy is offering a $150 discount on the Wi-Fi only 11-inch iPad Pro in 64GB and 256GB storage options while the 512GB model gets a $200 discount. The retailer is offering the maximum discount on the 1TB variant of the tablet. The offer is valid on both colour options: Silver and Space Gray.

Amazon

Amazon is offering a similar discount on the premium tablet, knocking $149 off the 11-inch only 256GB iPad Pro and $199 off the 512GB model. The 1TB model gets a $249 price cut and the discounts are being offered on both the Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi + Cellular models, with the exception of the 64GB Wi-Fi variant.

Unlike Best Buy, Amazon is also serving up discounts on the larger 12.9-inch model (Wi-

Fi): $100 on the 64GB, $150 on the 256GB and 512GB, and $97 on the 1TB option. As far as devices with Wi-Fi + Cellular are concerned, the 64GB and 256GB models get a $100 discount while the 512GB variant gets $200 knocked off the retail price and the 1TB only $99.