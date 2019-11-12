Apple's next-generation iPad Pro with 3D-sensors is expected to arrive next year according to sources familiar with the company's plans. The tech giant is also working on a range of other augmented reality and virtual reality devices including a gaming headset and glasses.

Earlier today, we reported that Apple was venturing into the augmented reality space by launching AR headsets and glasses over the next few years. Now, a new report has revealed that Apple will first focus on releasing the all new iPad Pro next year. Microsoft, Snap, Facebook, Google, Apple and Amazon are among those vying to release the much-awaited next generation AR glasses to replace the smartphones.

According to Bloomberg, Apple is working on the next-generation iPad Pro, which is pegged for release in the first half of 2020 and will have special AR capabilities. The premium tablet will feature a new setup with two camera sensors, an upgrade from the single-camera sensor on the current iPad Pro model, as well as an additional 3D sensor that will allow users to "create three-dimensional reconstructions of rooms, objects and people."

Apple also has plans to include the new 3D-sensor system in the new high-end iPhones that will be announced in September 2020, a source, who asked not to be identified discussing unannounced products, told the publication. There is speculation that the upcoming iPhone line-up will also include support for 5G connectivity, as we previously reported.

Apple aims to release a bundled VR and AR headset by 2021 or 2022 and will market it with a focus on gaming, watching videos or movies and virtual meetings. The Cupertino, California-based company also intends to launch a lightweight pair of AR glasses as by 2012, the same source revealed. Apple seems to have postponed its plans to release the headsets, which were initially scheduled for release next year, in order to focus on the iPad Pro.

However, it will be months before the iPad Pro arrives next year, which isn't great news if you've been waiting for the next-gen version of the tablet. If the sources are to be believed, the new device will arrive about a year and a half after the current model. You might have to wait for some time but you will be getting a brand new iPad Pro version with meaningful improvements instead of just a mild revamp.