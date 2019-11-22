Black Friday is almost upon us. There's only eight more days until the year's biggest shopping event is actually here, but if you aren't already making the most of all the deals and discounts that online retailers like Walmart are offering right now, then what's the point?

Browsing through the dozens of offers available can be intimidating for shoppers but you need not worry, we have you covered. We've put together a list of the of the 10 best Black Friday 2019 deals that are live on Walmart.

Where to shop on Black Friday

It's important for shoppers to know where to shop on Black Friday and for that you need to do your research and understand the benefits of certain retailers. Over the last few years, Walmart has restructured the way the company handles its online stores, which has allowed it to become a strong force in the retail industry and give rivals a run for their money.

Walmart not only offers better shipping speeds but also allows customers to choose from a wide range of products, so you'd be silly not to check out these deals from Walmart ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday:

1. iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 – Save $100

Walmart is knocking $100 bucks off the new iPhone 11 series: the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, which Apple launched in September. The offer is valid only with a qualified activation on AT&T and Verizon.

2. Vizio 50-inch 4K TV – Save $200

Prices for 50-inch 4K TVs have seen a downward trend over the last few years, and will fall further below the $300 mark this year during Black Friday. This 50-inch Vizio 4K TV is retailing for $248 on Walmart, which $200 less than its normal retail price. You can either pick it up yourself from select stores or choose to have it delivered to your doorstep for free as well.

3. Fitbit Versa 2 – Save $50

Fitbit has now added support for Alexa into its Versa 2 health and fitness smartwatch and you can get it for $50 cheaper for the first time ever thanks to this Walmart offer. If you're into fitness and like to keep track of your activity, or know someone who might be interested, this deal is worth considering.

4. Xbox Ultimate Sports Bundle – Save upto $90

If you're thinking about making the switch to an Xbox console or if you're planning to gift it to a loved one, grab this deal while it's still live. Not only does it come with a 1TB Xbox Xbox One S and three sports titles: NBA 2K20, FIFA 20 and Madden 20, but you also get a bonus controller for you to play with your friends for just $299.

5. MSI 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop – Save $250

If you're not into console gaming and prefer playing on the PC, then this Black Friday deal might be the one for you. The laptop comes with a 15.6-inch display, 8GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, and is powered by NVIDIA's GeForce GTX 1650, something that not many other laptops in this price bracket offer. Walmart is offering the gaming laptop for $649, which usually retails for $900.

6. Mario Kart 8 with Joycon Wheels – Save $11

This combo includes Mario Kart 8 for the Nintendo Switch as well a pack of two Joycon wheels for just $50, which would cost $11 more if you bought them separately. Select stores have availability to order online and pick it up in-store, otherwise Walmart is offering free shipping on it.

7. Acer Chromebook 14 – Save $140

The Acer Chromebook 14 is equipped with 32GB of storage, 4GB of RAM, a 14-inch display, and more. It runs on Google's Chrome OS and Walmart is even tossing in a free protective sleeve with your purchase.

Google Home Mini with Frozen 2 Storybook – Save $29

Frozen 22 arrives in theatres today and as a promotional offer, Walmart is selling this $25 bundle, which includes a storybook featuring all the characters from the animated flick and a Google Home Mini smart speaker (available in two colors: Chalk and Aqua), which you can use to read the book out to your kids! If bought separately, the book retails for $5 while the Google Home Mini will lighten your wallet by $49.

9. Apple Watch Series 3 – Save $30

The Apple Watch Series 3 might be offered for less on Black Friday, but it'll be an extremely limited and there is a possibility that you could miss out. If you're not willing to take that risk, you might want to grab one of these today: Walmart is offering the smartwatch (in two colors: White and Space Gray / Black) for $169. The device has not dropped below this price yet.

10. Apple AirPods 2 – Save $20

As Black Friday is approaching, there will be many deals being offered on Apple's AirPods line-up, but this one is hands down the best one you'll find. The AirPods 2 are being sold for just $139 for a limited time, $20 less than what they're normally sold for. They come with the H1 chip built-in and include support for Siri when connected to an iPhone.