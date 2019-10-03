What on earth do you do when you're home alone? Just sit back, relax and watch movies or listen to music, right?

But that's not the same case for Blac Chyna! The American model and reality television star took to Instagram and flaunted her sexy black lingerie and raised the temperatures to a whole new level. She first posted a picture and captioned it, ''If niggas wanna play with your heart, you need to play with their funds.''

The 31-year-old celebrity also enticed her followers and posted a video clip in the racy lingerie with the caption, ''Home alone, bored who's coming over?''

The comment section on her Instagram handle exploded and the model got the attention she wanted. Several fans drooled over the picture and couldn't get enough of it.

While Blac Chyna's not posting hot selfies and videos in a lingerie, she's been busy posting pictures with her husband Rob Kardashian and their cute little daughter Dream Renee Kardashian, who is just a 2-year-old tiny tot.

On Tuesday, Blac Chyna took her daughter Dream to a photoshoot with her brand new Ferrari 488 and made people's jaw-drop with the pricey and luxurious car. She posted a collage image of herself and her daughter on Instagram and kept the caption short and sweet ''Ferrari 488'' and let the car do all the talking.

The Ferrari 448 is estimated to be a whopping $262,647 and she's super proud to add the car with other luxury cars in her collection.

Also, it's good to see when Blac Chyna is not posting raunchy lingerie photos, she's giving her daughter Dream and her elder son King Cairo all the attention on Instagram by posting cute and adorable pictures of them. The two little kids have already become an online sensation and little ones have fan club pages on Instagram of their own. Now that's really something, right?

We're all waiting eagerly for Blac Chyna to post more happy and memorable moments with her cute little children on her social media handle.