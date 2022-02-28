BIZARRE in WAR: From Marvel star Jeremy Renner Fan-Cast to play Zelensky in his Biopic to RT Selling Merch with 'Z' Symbol

When Russia launched a full-fledged invasion on its East European neighbor on February 24, the world watched in horror as Ukraine was struck with bombardment and airstrikes. As the Russian invasion entered its fourth day in what is being called the biggest war Europe has witnessed since 1945, some totally bizarre occurrences were being discussed on social media.

Marvel star, Jeremy Renner was fan-cast on social media to play the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky because of the stark resemblance. On the other hand, Russia Today was slammed on social media for selling merch with 'Z' symbol used on Putin's tanks in support of the invasion.

Ukrainian President, 44-year-old Zelensky is being hailed a 'hero' and 'true leader' all over social media and otherwise for standing firm in the face of adversity against one of the most powerful heads of state. President Zelenskyy refused to leave the country despite an imminent danger to his life in the face of bloodshed and vowed to fight for the freedom of his motherland.

Jeremy Renner as Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Some social media users pointed out the stark resemblance between President Zelensky and Marvel star, Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye) and suggested he should play him if a biopic is ever made on the Ukrainian president. Those tweets were branded 'insensitive' at a time when Ukraine is fighting a bloody war.

'Not the Time...'

Netizens said talking about a would-be biopic was inappropriate in itself as bloodshed was unfolding in Ukraine, let alone pondering over which actor would play Zelensky in it.

"Not the time to fantasize about heroic stories in future movies," one person tweeted.

Merch with 'Z' Symbol

In yet another bizarre incident, Russia Today drew flak for selling 'Z' merchandise supporting the bloodshed in Ukraine. The state-controlled TV network began selling merch emblazoned with the 'Z' symbol, which was seen on the sides of Russian military trucks in Ukraine.

According to a statement by the media outlet, the money raised by selling the 'Z' merch will go to Donbass refugees and the heroes of the RT Children of War project.

Multiple Russian tanks and other military vehicles entering Ukraine were spotted with the letter 'Z' marked in white on their sides.