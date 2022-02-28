Old Clip of President Zelenskyy on 'Dancing With The Stars' Ukraine Version Goes Viral [Watch]

As Russia launched a full-fledged invasion on its East European neighbor Ukraine earlier this week, the world hailed its 44-year-old Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy for his resilience and bravery in standing against one of the most powerful heads of state. Zelenskyy refused to leave the war-ravaged Ukrainian capital Kyiv despite the imminent danger to his life.

Zelenskyy refused to leave the capital at the behest of the government of the United States and instead told them that 'he needs ammunition, not a ride.' Social media hailed Zelenskyy as a 'hero' and a 'leader' for fighting alongside Ukrainians to save his country.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy's journey, however, from a highly popular TV show comedian to Ukraine's president and now one of the most popular world leaders has been quite interesting. Volodymyr Zelensky was one of Ukraine's most popular TV comedians, who starred in a satirical TV show called Servant of the People. Now, a clip of Ukraine's version of Dancing With The Stars has emerged on social media from 2006, featuring Zelenskyy and the internet is impressed by his moves.

President Zelenksyy Won the Ukrainian version of 'Dancing With the Stars'

A Twitter user shared a clip of the Ukrainian version of DWTS featuring a 28-year-old Zelenskyy showing his extravagant dance moves. The clip was shared with claims that Zelenskyy won the Ukrainian version of Dancing With The Stars in 2006.

"So apparently Zelenskyy won the Ukrainian version of Dancing with the Stars in 2006 and the tape is even better than whatever you're imagining," the tweet read.

'He Dances, he Acts, he Presidents, he Fights'

Netizens hailed President Zelenskyy for being a 'man of many talents.' "He dances, he acts, he presidents, he fights. I'm a straight 41-year-old man and I think I'm pregnant just watching him," one person tweeted.

Another user jokingly compared Zelenskyy with the Russian president and said 'Putin could never pull off a white striped suit with matching fedora.'