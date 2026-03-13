Bitcoin Slightly Rises to $71,000, Analysts Still Hope $150,000 Target By 2026

Bitcoin rises to about $71,362, up 2.88% in 24 hours

Cryptocurrency market capitalization reaches about $2.51 trillion in March 2026

Analysts project Bitcoin could reach $150,000 by late 2026

Institutional adoption and ETF expectations drive renewed crypto market optimism

Bitcoin has surged past 71,000 on Friday and the momentum has continued as a fresh wave of institutional investor activity and high volume trading renewed a long-shot speculation that the largest cryptocurrency in the world would go above 150,000 in 2026, although analysts have noted that it is a bumpy ride.

The crypto currency was trading at approximately $71300 in an upward trend of approximately 2.9 percent over the last 24 hours, increasing its overall market capitalization to approximately 2.5 trillion dollars. Based on market data provided by Reuters and crypto tracking websites, Bitcoin still controls the digital asset market dominating by almost 57 percent of overall crypto capitalization.

"Bitcoin is increasingly being viewed as a digital alternative to gold, particularly in environments where investors are concerned about inflation and currency debasement," said Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou, global market strategist at JPMorgan.

The rally has occurred in tandem with general trends in the crypto industry. Ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market value, grew by over 4 percent to approximately $2,110, and the total volume of trade across digital currencies went to approximately 140 billion a day. The profits are indicative of fresh investor inflow even amid prevailing confusion in the world financial market.

The market sentiment indicators are not positive. The popular Crypto Fear & Greed Index is in the extreme fear region around 15 indicating that investors are still cautious despite the upward price. According to analysts, the combination of the increasing prices and depressed mood can be the initial indication of a larger market cycle.

Market Momentum is an Institutional Demand.

The institutional investment still has a significant role to play in the prevailing market configuration. Bitcoin allocations by large financial firms and corporate treasury managers have been continually growing over the past years as a form of diversification.

Increased market capitalization and liquidity of Bitcoin have enabled it to be more accessible to institutional portfolios than it was previously in the market cycles. Analysts believe that this change of structure has enabled stabilization of the asset and minimize some of the volatility extremes that were experienced in past rallies.

"Institutional adoption is the primary driver of Bitcoin's long-term price trajectory as more traditional investors gain exposure through regulated financial products," said Geoff Kendrick, head of digital assets research at Standard Chartered.

The long-term potential of the digital asset has been repeatedly highlighted by Michael Saylor, the executive chairman of MicroStrategy and an outstanding advocate of Bitcoin. Bitcoin, according to Saylor, "is the supreme property of the digital era."

There has also been an institutional influence that has contributed to the hope that additional crypto-related financial products may be given regulatory approvals which may in turn help to attract more capital inflows. Other observers indicate that possible increase in the number of exchange-traded funds and custody offerings could lead to greater exposure to digital assets by the traditional investors.

Overall, more macroeconomic forces still play a role in cryptocurrency markets. Continued inflation anxieties in various leading economies and doubts about the outlook of interest rates have prompted a few investors to consider using Bitcoin as a second store of value like gold.

Technology and Macro Conditions Spur Growth.

The latest price movement of Bitcoin has also been influenced by technological advancement, as well as the supply dynamics of the network. The predetermined issuance plan and the periodic halving of the number of coins that cut the new coin rate have systematically been followed by significant price growths in the history of the cryptocurrency.

Past cycles after 2016 and 2020 halving events were characterized by huge gains as squeezing supply coupled with increasing adoption. Analysts observe that the last reduction of fifty percent is still felt in the market expectations in the future years.

Investors are also taking interest in technological upgrades within the larger cryptocurrency ecosystem. The Lightning Network has become more useful in Bitcoin to support quicker and lower cost transactions, and the transition to proof-of-stake in Ethereum has made the system of transactions more energy efficient and more individuals are staking.

These advancements are contributing to the expansion of the applications of digital assets beyond hypothetical trading. The emergence of payment networks, decentralized finance platforms, tokenized financial products, and their integration of blockchain technology into mainstream financial infrastructure is growing.

According to analysts, advances in technology, as well as the increasing institutional involvement, have made long-term investment themes of cryptocurrencies stronger.

Analysts See $150,000 Bitcoin Possibility

The current market cycle has made a number of market strategists believe that Bitcoin has the potential to reach six-figure valuations in case institutional demand keeps growing. According to analysts at JPMorgan, the possible value of the cryptocurrency in the market is as high as 150,000 by the end of 2026, assuming that the market is favourable.

They however, warn that the prospects will be very closely tied to regulatory transparency and macroeconomic stability. Cryptocurrencies markets are also vulnerable to the policies of key governments and central banks, especially on the subject of taxation, trade policies and mining activities.

The indicators of technical information currently point to the further upward movement. The relative strength index of Bitcoin is also close to 65, indicating that the price is moving in a bullish direction that is yet to reach the overbought zone. Support is estimated at about $68000 and resistance is also shaping at about 75000.

In spite of the projections, the market participants note that digital assets are also very volatile. Market sentiment can easily be changed by a sudden change in liquidity, regulatory announcements or even a wider economic shock.

The fact that Bitcoin was able to sustain prices above $70,000 highlights further investor interest in the digital assets as an increasing part of the global financial markets.