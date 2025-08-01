BITCH X RICH 2 Ending, Episode 10 (Finale): Will Kim Hye In Reveal the TRUTH?

BITCH X RICH 2 episode 10 will air on Wavve on Friday (August 1) at 5:00 pm KST. The finale will keep the viewers on the edge with jaw-dropping twists and major revelations. The followers of this mystery drama series are eagerly waiting to know what lies ahead for Kim Hye In. Will she reveal the TRUTH?

Previously, Min Yul Hee blackmailed Hye In and convinced her to falsely testify at Cha Jin Wook and Baek Jena's engagement ceremony. Towards the end of the penultimate episode, Hye In stepped onto the stage with a determination to reveal the truth. Will she send shockwaves through the school during an event, which also serves as the school's 30th anniversary celebration?

Here is everything about the last episode of BITCH X RICH 2, including the air date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Preview and Spoilers

The newly released stills show Hae In struggling with her decision on stage while Jena observes. Will Hye In follow Yul Hee's orders to falsely accuse Jena, or explain what really happened to Hae In? Viewers will have to tune in to Wavve on Friday to find out.

The production team revealed that the long-awaited identity of the Black Dog will be revealed in the last episode. The figure will make a dramatic impact during the anniversary. The producers asked the viewers to carefully watch the carefully laid plans of Black Dog. Meanwhile, a new set of photos teases an unexpected move by Park Woo Jin, who will crash the ceremony with his self-centred actions.

How to Watch?

People in Korea can watch the last episode on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on online streaming platforms, including Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of BITCH X RICH 2 Episode 10: