Billy Miller Cause of Death: 'General Hospital' and 'Young and the Restless' Star Died by Suicide after Battling Bipolar Depression

Late 'General Hospital' and 'Young and the Restless' star Billy Miller's mother revealed on Monday that he died by suicide. Miller was just 43 years old. According to soap opera critic Michael Fairman, the actor who was a three-time Daytime Emmy winner died on Friday in Austin, Texas.

Miller was just two days shy of turning 44. He also co-owned The Belmont, one of several Los Angeles bars he owned. Miller is survived by his mother, Patricia, and his sister, Megan. Patricia Miller issued a statement to Soap Opera Digest Monday to clear up rumors circulating about her son's passing.

Death by Suicide

"He fought a long hard valiant battle with bipolar depression for years," Patricia said of Billy Miller. "He did everything he could to control the disease."

In her statement to Soap Opera Digest, Patricia Miller shared that her son had a deep love for his family, friends, and fans. Unfortunately, he battled a challenging disease, and in the end, he succumbed to its effects, leading to his death.

She said, "I wish they were but they just aren't," saying that "the other causes of death being told are not true," despite the fact that his cause of death has been the topic of rumors on several fan sites.

Patricia expressed her gratitude for the supportive messages she received from fans in the wake of her son's untimely death.

"I want to personally thank the many fans & personal friends for the overwhelming amount of love, prayers & condolences sent to me and my family on the devastating death of my beautiful son BJ - Billy Miller," she said.

"We all loved him so much and are desperately trying to deal with our loss. I will have nothing further to say," she added.

She wrapped up by saying, "Thanks for the love and support."

After Patricia Miller's statement was posted on Twitter, a number of Billy's friends and fans responded. "To the Miller Family, When u spoke with Billy, he always had away of making you feel very special,' one user said. 'He will always have a place in my heart. Your Family is in my thoughts and prayers. May peace and love surround you."

"This loss really hurts. I've thought of little else the past two days. God bless Billy always. I pray he's at peace now. His kindness, talent, and that beautiful smile will never be forgotten. My sincere condolences to his brave mother Patricia and to all who loved him," wrote another.

Gone Too Soon

Reps for the actor previously claimed he was struggling with "manic depression" at the time of his death as per TMZ.

Miller's death was confirmed by someone associated with The Belmont, a restaurant and bar located in Los Angeles, California, where Miller was a co-owner, as reported by Fairman.

Miller, originally from Oklahoma, began his career by working in the mailroom at Industry Entertainment before transitioning into a modeling career and signing with Wilhelmina.

Miller completed his graduation in communications from the University of Texas before relocating to Los Angeles to pursue a career in entertainment. His breakthrough in the industry came with a role on the popular soap opera "All My Children," where he portrayed Richie Novak.

In 2008, he became a part of "The Young and the Restless" cast, taking on the role of Billy Abbott, which earned him three Daytime Emmy Awards.

These accolades included two for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series and one for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.

Miller's career continued to flourish when he joined the cast of "General Hospital" in 2014. On the show, he portrayed both Jason Morgan and Drew Cain as a series regular until 2019.

In addition to his soap opera roles, Miller had notable credits in various TV shows, including appearances in Showtime's "Ray Donovan," Meghan Markle's "Suits," and Apple TV+'s "Truth Be Told."

Acclaimed actress Octavia Spencer, his co-star from the TV series "Truth Be Told," shared a touching tribute to Miller on Instagram, honoring their time working together.

"I am speechless. I'm laying here scrolling through IG and came across a post that we lost Billy Miller. To his family, legions of fans, and our #TruthBeTold family my deepest condolences," she wrote in the caption of a photo of the actor.

"I am so sad to learn of Billy Miller passing. I loved watching him on all my children young and the restless and general hospital. May he rest in peace," one fan wrote on Twitter.

"A real loss to the genre, just so sad," wrote another fan.