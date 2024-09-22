Billionaire Michael Lynch's Sunken Yacht May Hold Top-Secret Data, Could Attract Foreign Governments' Attention

Divers involved in the recovery of a sunken luxury yacht off the Italian coast are calling for increased security around the wreckage. Concerns are growing that the yacht contains highly sensitive intelligence data, which could attract the attention of foreign governments such as Russia and China, according to reports. The vessel, believed to hold watertight safes containing classified information, is now the subject of heightened surveillance.

Italian prosecutors have opened a criminal investigation into the sinking, focusing on charges of multiple manslaughter and negligent shipwreck. The 56-meter yacht may be tied to Western intelligence agencies, based on insider accounts. These sources, involved in salvage efforts, believe the wreck could hold classified materials. Authorities are worried foreign governments might target the wreckage to recover valuable intelligence data, according to a report by CNN.

Michael Lynch, a well-known entrepreneur with ties to multiple intelligence services, owned the yacht. Lynch, a British national, had connections to various government agencies through his cybersecurity ventures, including the prominent firm Darktrace, which was recently sold to private equity. Lynch had previously advised British prime ministers on matters related to technology and national security.

The yacht rests at a depth of approximately 50 meters below the surface. Investigators believe it contains two super-encrypted hard drives. These drives could hold sensitive data, including passcodes and other high-level intelligence. According to officials involved in the recovery, the classified nature of the information makes it highly valuable. Divers equipped with remote cameras have been searching the yacht for any signs of the hard drives and other important items.

Initially, authorities were concerned that criminals might attempt to recover jewelry and other valuables from the wreck. However, with the growing focus on the possibility of classified intelligence aboard, attention has shifted to the risks posed by foreign entities attempting to access the site.

Francesco Venuto, representing the Sicilian Civil Protection Agency, confirmed that a formal request has been made for enhanced security around the wreckage. This will ensure the site is protected until the yacht can be raised and its contents safely recovered.

The sinking of the yacht claimed the lives of Lynch, his 18-year-old daughter Hannah, American attorney Chris Morvillo and his wife Neda, British banker Jonathan Bloomer and his wife Judy, and the yacht's chef, Recaldo Thomas. Early autopsy results suggest some victims may have died from suffocation in sealed cabins, while others drowned outside the vessel.

The survivors, including Lynch's wife, Angela Bacares, and the yacht's captain, are now under investigation. They have informed prosecutors that Lynch was particularly careful about data security. He preferred to store sensitive information on secure drives aboard the yacht rather than trusting external locations. This practice may have led to the presence of highly classified data aboard the vessel.

The yacht's cruise was intended to be a celebration of Lynch's recent acquittal in a high-profile criminal fraud case involving his software company, Autonomy. Though Lynch was cleared of the charges, Hewlett Packard continues to pursue a $4 billion civil claim against his estate, related to the takeover of Autonomy.

Adding to the mystery surrounding the case, Lynch's business partner, Stephen Chamberlain, died on the same day the yacht sank. Chamberlain passed away following a jogging accident just days earlier. Prosecutors believe Lynch was unaware of Chamberlain's death when the yacht went down.

As the investigation continues, prosecutors have stated that no personal belongings, including computers or hard drives, have yet been recovered from the site. Investigators are analyzing the yacht's navigation systems to determine what led to the vessel's sudden and rapid sinking.

In the coming days, divers will complete their assessment and propose strategies for raising the 473-ton vessel from the seabed. Officials aim to ensure that any classified data remains secure and that environmental risks are minimized. Under Italian maritime law, the costs of recovering the yacht will be covered by Lynch's widow.

This investigation is ongoing, with a focus on the security of sensitive intelligence that may still be locked aboard the wrecked yacht. The story continues to evolve as divers work to uncover what really lies beneath the waves.