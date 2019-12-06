American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish's latest song Xanny is out. Eilish has announced the release of her latest number through her official social media account. The singer took to her Instagram to share the clip of her video song, which has already garnered over five million views on YouTube soon after its release. Billie Eilish is known for her conventional projects and yet again she has stunned her fans with her latest song, which is more like an anti-smoking campaign.

Yes, Billie's song titled Xanny clearly depicts the symptoms of addiction towards drugs and alcohol. It is clear that Billie dislikes alcohol and drugs and to spread awareness about the toxicity of using them, the singer has found this way to educate her friends and her huge fan base.

Billie's song has a strong message

The video features Billie and as she sings, random hands are seen giving her burn marks with cigarettes. Billie has shared the video along with a caption that says, "Xanny, VIDEO OUT NOW!". She also revealed that the song has been directed by herself. Fans poured in their comments and best wishes in Billie's official Instagram account soon after the release of the video. Billie's song has a strong message.

Billie Eilish recalls horrific crowd experience

Also, the singer in an interview recently said that she was choked and grabbed as she walked through a crowd in the US, where she had performed at the Austin City Limits Fest. The 17-year-old singer revealed that people pulled her hair, someone even stole her ring and she was grabbed by her chest. Billie even said that she understands the excitement of people, however, she has to live with it all her life.

Fans go gaga over Billie Eilish's latest video

Moreover, on the work front, Billie Eilish launched her debut album titled 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?' this year which created a buzz among the audience in several countries including in the United States and United Kingdom. Other singles of Eilish are Bad Guy, Everything I Wanted and Bury A Friend.

The 17-year-old singer-songwriter is also set to collaborate with Apple TV Plus on a documentary about her journey as a singer. The documentary is likely to premiere on TV in 2020. For more Hollywood entertainment news and updates, keep visiting ibtimes.sg.