Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are head over heels for each other and their PDA is for everyone to see when they step out for lunch dates, night outs or events. They simply can't take their hands off each other and look like a couple made in heaven.

During a Spotify hosted Q&A session with Camila, fans bombarded her with questions about how Shawn makes her feel and the singer heaped praises on her boyfriend and blushed while taking his name. The Q&A session made everyone realize that Camila and Shawn are indeed a perfect couple and her response to how he makes her feel melted a thousand hearts in an instant.

'Being in love is the best feeling in this world,' says Camila

A user asked Camila "What are the little things that make you feel loved?" and the singer started off saying that being in love is the best feeling in the world, which of course, many people out there nodded their heads to.

The 22-year-old singer-songwriter said being in love was the "the best feeling in the entire world," and continued praising Shawn saying, "Little things that make me feel loved...well, my love languages are touch, and words of affirmation. So, I like cuddles...and people telling me sweet things," and mentioned that Shawn does all of that and that makes her feel happy, loved and special.

Being in love teaches a lot about yourself

Camila revealed that being in love had positive effects on her mind and body and she learnt a lot about herself which she didn't know previously. She said, "I think that 'love' or romance affects my life positively in that, I think it just makes me get to know myself more.''

She further added, ''I think anytime you're with another person it actually teaches you a lot about yourself and obviously being in love is the best feeling in the entire world and negatively, it's just the strongest feeling in the entire world, so you really, you know, really feel everything intensely. So you feel fear intensely, you feel hurt intensely."

After going through her Q&A session, it's without a doubt that Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes should be awarded the couple of the year, as they're surely made for each other and showed everyone else out there that true love does exist.