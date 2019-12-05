The X Factor winner Megan McKenna has just been announced as the new face of the lingerie brand Boux Avenue's new Christmas campaign and pictures of her sporting the Christmas collection was posted on social media. Megan flaunted her incredibly slim figure and made jaws drop with her hotness.

The sultry images are a sight to delight as she donned a black lace bra with matching knickers and suspenders while she displayed them in sheer stockings and completed the look with a pair of black stilettos.

I feel so confident wearing Boux Avenue's lingerie, says Megan

Megan praised Boux Avenue's new Christmas lingerie by saying that it made her feel confident and the campaign would help other women out there to feel the same. ''This has been such an exciting campaign to work on and I'm so grateful to have had this opportunity with Boux Avenue. I love the new collection and felt so confident wearing the pieces,'' she said.

She continued that her first choice of lingerie was always Boux Avenue and is glad to be their new face. ''I've always shopped at Boux Avenue, so I really hope this campaign encourages everyone to treat themselves, friends & family this Christmas.''

Boax Avenue is piggybacking on Megan McKenna's recent success at the X Factor

Megan McKenna had a pretty tough competition from Jenny Ryan and Max and Harvey to be crowned the winner on Saturday's X Factor and became a household name overnight. Boax Avenue took full advantage of the trend and quickly named her the face of their Christmas designs.

''We're so happy to announce X Factor Celebrity winner @Megan_Mckenna as the face of our Bouxtique by Boux Avenue Christmas campaign! #meganlovesboux #confidenceistimeless,'' the lingerie brand tweeted for which Megan replied, ''I'm so happy to announce that I am the face of @BouxAvenue 's new campaign! Shop my #MeganLovesBoux edit of fave pieces now in Boux Avenue stores nationwide and at http://Bouxavenue.com.''

The Christmas collection includes luxurious lace sets, bodysuits, satin kimonos and sultry nightwear. The prices for the premium lingerie collection range from £16 to £70.