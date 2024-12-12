Billboard Music Awards 2024 Live Stream Details: Where to Watch 31st Annual Glam Event Online Free

Billboard Music Awards 2024 is back with a worldwide live telecast for music lovers. The 31st annual glam event will kick off with a live broadcast at 8:00 PM EST on FOX and Fire TV Channels on Thursday (December 12). The star-studded ceremony will air on-demand on Paramount+.

The ceremony's official website, Billboard.com, and its social media pages, including X and Facebook, will post the performances. People without cable connections can watch the annual award show live online for free on various streaming platforms, like Fubo TV, Hulu + Live TV, and DirecTV Stream. All these streaming platforms provide live feeds of Fox TV.

Here is where to watch the 31st annual Billboard Music Awards live online for free from anywhere.

Paramount+

The streaming platform offers a seven-day free trial to its new subscribers. Music lovers can use this opportunity to watch the glam event live online for free. Those interested in watching the. Star-studded shows without ads can opt for US$7.99 per month.

DirecTV

Another free option to watch the annual award ceremony live online is DirecTV. The streaming platform offers a five-day free trial and a limited-time discount of US$15 for the first two months of subscription. The new subscribers can watch the annual award ceremony for free and cancel the subscription before the free trial ends to avoid any charges.

Fubo TV

The streaming platform offers a seven-day free trial for its new subscribers. Music lovers can watch the glam event live online for free on their smart TVs, laptops, phones, or tablets.

Hulu + Live TV

The streaming platform provides access to 90+ live channels with a monthly subscription of $82.99.

Hosts and Performers

Actress and comedian Michelle Buteau will host the 31st annual Billboard Music Awards. The glam event will feature spectacular performances by famous artists and bands from across the globe. K-pop boy bands SEVENTEEN and Stray Kids, rock band Coldplay, Mexican band Fuerza Regida, country stars Jelly Roll and Megan Moroney, soul singer Teddy Swims, South African singer Tyla, rock band Linkin Park, and rapper Shaboozey will perform on stage during the annual ceremony.