Billboard Music Awards 2024: How to Watch, Date, Host, Performances, Presenters, and More

With only a few days left for the Billboard Music Awards 2024 to kick off, here is a complete guide to the 31st annual star-studded event, including the date, host, performances, presenters, and live streaming details. Music lovers worldwide are eager to watch the glam event as it celebrates the greatest achievements and honors the artists involved with it.

The star-studded ceremony is returning with new changes to entertain viewers across the globe. From exclusive interviews and original performances by the world's biggest chart-topping artists to a multi-platform viewing experience, the award show is all set to keep the viewers hooked to the screens.

Here is everything about the 31st annual Billboard Music Awards, including the date, hosts, performances, presenters, and live streaming details.

Date

The annual award ceremony will begin at 8:00 PM EST on Thursday (December 12). It will stream live from multiple locations. The glam event will honor the biggest artists, albums, songs, producers, and songwriters across multiple genres.

Host

Actress and comedian Michelle Buteau will host the two-hour special award show. She shared her excitement about hosting the star-studded ceremony and teased a cute celebration and a fun party.

"Music is just one of those magical devices that can bring people together no matter what walk of life they're from. And that's what makes the Billboard Music Awards so special. These amazing, chart-topping artists deserve to be celebrated and that's exactly what we're going to do! With me hosting, you can expect a fun party, a cute celebration, and a whole moment in a plus-size sequin suit!" Buteau said.

Performances and Presenters

Music lovers can expect spectacular performances, unexpected collaborations, and buzzworthy pop culture moments at the 31st annual Billboard Music Awards. K-pop boyband SEVENTEEN, the multi-platinum global sensation Coldplay, the rising country star Megan Moroney, singer-songwriter Teddy Swims, Tyla, and Jelly Roll will perform at the star-studded ceremony.

How to Watch Billboard Music Awards 2024?

The glam event will air live on FOX, Paramount+, and Amazon's Fire TV Channels. Performances of the award show will also roll out on Billboard.com, and via BBMAs and Billboard social channels. The star-studded ceremony is returning to its original network after several years. Fox aired the event from 1990 to 2006 and moved to ABC in 2011. After six years, NBC broadcasted the award show for four years before streaming it exclusively online in 2023.

"We are thrilled to bring the 2024 Billboard Music Awards to multiple platforms, ensuring fans have more options to watch the very artists they helped propel to the top of the charts. By partnering with FOX, Paramount+, and Fire TV Channels, we are able to reach music enthusiasts where they are, whether they're tuning in on TV, streaming on-demand, or watching from their mobile devices," Jay Penske, CEO, Dick Clark Productions, said.

Billboard Music Awards 2024 Complete Nomination List:

Artist Awards

Top Artist

Zach Bryan

Sabrina Carpenter

Drake

Taylor Swift

Morgan Wallen

Top New Artist

Benson Boone

Tommy Richman

Chappell Roan

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Top Male Artist

Zach Bryan

Luke Combs

Drake

Post Malone

Morgan Wallen

Top Female Artist

Sabrina Carpenter

Billie Eilish

Chappell Roan

Taylor Swift

SZA

Top Duo/Group

blink-182

Coldplay

Fuerza Regida

Linkin Park

Stray Kids

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Zach Bryan

Drake

Taylor Swift

SZA

Morgan Wallen

Top Hot 100 Artist

Zach Bryan

Sabrina Carpenter

Billie Eilish

Taylor Swift

Morgan Wallen

Top Hot 100 Songwriter

Amy Allen

Jack Antonoff

Zach Bryan

Kendrick Lamar

Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Producer

Jack Antonoff

Zach Bryan

Daniel Nigro

Finneas O'Connell

Taylor Swift

Top Streaming Songs Artist

Zach Bryan

Sabrina Carpenter

Kendrick Lamar

Taylor Swift

Morgan Wallen

Top Radio Songs Artist

Sabrina Carpenter

Doja Cat

Taylor Swift

SZA

Morgan Wallen

Top Song Sales Artist

Jelly Roll

Jung Kook

Shaboozey

Taylor Swift

Teddy Swims

Top Billboard Global 200 Artist

Sabrina Carpenter

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist

Sabrina Carpenter

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Top R&B Artist

Brent Faiyaz

Tommy Richman

SZA

Tyla

The Weeknd

Top R&B Male Artist

Brent Faiyaz

Tommy Richman

The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist

Muni Long

SZA

Tyla

Top R&B Touring Artist

Chris Brown

Bruno Mars

Usher

Top Rap Artist

Drake

Future

Kendrick Lamar

Metro Boomin

Travis Scott

Top Rap Male Artist

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Travis Scott

Top Rap Female Artist

Doja Cat

GloRilla

Nicki Minaj

Top Rap Touring Artist

Nicki Minaj

Travis Scott

$uicideboy$

Top Country Artist

Zach Bryan

Luke Combs

Post Malone

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Top Country Male Artist

Zach Bryan

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Top Country Female Artist

Beyoncé

Megan Moroney

Lainey Wilson

Top Country Duo/Group

Zac Brown Band

The Red Clay Strays

Treaty Oak Revival

Top Country Touring Artist

Zach Bryan

Kenny Chesney

Luke Combs

Top Rock Artist

Zach Bryan Hozier

Jelly Roll

Noah Kahan

Linkin Park

Top Rock Duo/Group

Good Neighbours

Linkin Park

The Red Clay Strays

Top Hard Rock Artist

Bad Omens

HARDY

Linkin Park

Top Rock Touring Artist

Coldplay

The Rolling Stones

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band

Top Latin Artist

Bad Bunny

Fuerza Regida

Junior H

KAROL G

Peso Pluma

Top Latin Male Artist

Bad Bunny

Junior H

Peso Pluma

Top Latin Female Artist

KAROL G

Shakira

Kali Uchis

Top Latin Duo/Group

Eslabon Armado

Fuerza Regida

Grupo Frontera

Top Latin Touring Artist

Bad Bunny

KAROL G

Luis Miguel

Top Global K-Pop Artist

ENHYPEN

Jimin

Jung Kook

Stray Kids

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

Top K-Pop Touring Artist

ENHYPEN

SEVENTEEN

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

Top Afrobeats Artist

Asake

Burna Boy

Rema

Tems

Tyla

Top Dance/Electronic Artist

Beyoncé

The Chainsmokers

Charli XCX

Dua Lipa

Calvin Harris

Top Christian Artist

Lauren Daigle

Elevation Worship

Forrest Frank

Brandon Lake

Anne Wilson

Top Gospel Artist

Kirk Franklin

Maverick City Music

Chandler Moore

Naomi Raine

CeCe Winans

Album Awards

Top Billboard 200 Album

Zach Bryan for Zach Bryan"l

Drake for For All The Dogs

Noah Kahan for Stick Season

Taylor Swift for 1989 (Taylor's Version)

Taylor Swift for The Tortured Poets Department

Top Soundtrack

Hazbin Hotel: Season One

Trolls: Band Together

Twisters: The Album

Wish

Wonka

Top R&B Album

Chris Brown for 11:11

Brent Faiyaz for Larger Than Life

PARTYNEXTDOOR for PARTYNEXTDOOR 4 (P4)

Bryson Tiller for Bryson Tiller

Tyla for Tyla

Top Rap Album

21 Savage for american dream

Drake for For All the Dogs

Future & Metro Boomin for WE DON'T TRUST YOU

Nicki Minaj for Pink Friday 2

Rod Wave for Nostalgia

Top Country Album

Beyoncé for Cowboy Carter

Zach Bryan for The Great American Bar Scene

Zach Bryan for Zach Bryan

Chris Stapleton for Higher

Bailey Zimmerman for Religiously. The Album.

Top Rock Album

Zach Bryan for The Great American Bar Scene

Zach Bryan for Zach Bryan

Hozier for Unheard (EP)

Noah Kahan for Stick Season

Dolly Parton for Rockstar

Top Hard Rock Album

Bring Me The Horizon for POST HUMAN: NeX GEn

Falling In Reverse for Popular Monster

HARDY for Quit!!

Pearl Jam for Dark Matter

Sleep Token for Take Me Back To Eden

Top Latin Album

Bad Bunny for nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana

Fuerza Regida for Pa Las Baby's Y Belikeada

Grupo Frontera for El Comienzo

Junior H for $AD BOYZ 4 LIFE II

KAROL G for MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO (BICHOTA SEASON)

Top K-Pop Album

ATEEZ for THE WORLD EP.FIN: WILL

Jung Kook for GOLDEN

Stray Kids for ROCK-STAR

Stray Kids for Ate: Mini Album

TOMORROW X TOGETHER for The Name Chapter: FREEFALL

Top Dance/Electronic Album

Charli XCX for BRAT l

Jungle for Volcano

Odetari for XXIII SORROWS

Troye Sivan for Something To Give Each Other

John Summit for Comfort In Chaos

Top Christian Album

Elevation Worship for CAN YOU IMAGINE?

Forrest Frank for CHILD OF GOD

Brandon Lake for COAT OF MANY COLORS

Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore and Naomi Raine for The Maverick Way Complete: Complete Vol 02

Katy Nichole for Jesus Changed My Life

Top Gospel Album

Kirk Franklin for Father's Day

Koryn Hawthorne for On God

Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore and Naomi Raine for The Maverick Way Complete: Complete Vol 02

CeCe Winans for More Than This

Naomi Raine for Cover The Earth: Live in New York

Song Awards

Top Hot 100 Song

Benson Boone for Beautiful Things

Jack Harlow for Lovin on Me

Post Malone ft. Morgan Wallen for I Had Some Help

Shaboozey for A Bar Song (Tipsy)

Teddy Swims for Lose Control

Top Streaming Song

Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves for I Remember Everything

Kendrick Lamar for Not Like Us

Post Malone ft. Morgan Wallen for I Had Some Help

Shaboozey for A Bar Song (Tipsy)

Teddy Swims for Lose Control

Top Radio Song

Benson Boone for Beautiful Things

Jack Harlow for Lovin on Me

Tate McRae for Greedy

Taylor Swift for Cruel Summer

Teddy Swims for Lose Control

Top Selling Song

Benson Boone for Beautiful Things

Jung Kook for Standing Next to You

Post Malone ft. Morgan Wallen for I Had Some Help

Shaboozey for A Bar Song (Tipsy)

Teddy Swims for Lose Control

Top Collaboration

Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves for I Remember Everything

Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar for Like That

Post Malone ft. Morgan Wallen for I Had Some Help

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone for Fortnight

Morgan Wallen ft. ERNEST for Cowgirls

Top Billboard Global 200 Song

Benson Boone for Beautiful Things

Sabrina Carpenter for Espresso

Tate McRae for Greedy

Taylor Swift for Cruel Summer

Teddy Swims for Lose Control

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Song

Benson Boone for Beautiful Things

Sabrina Carpenter for Espresso

Tate McRae for Greedy

Taylor Swift for Cruel Summer

Teddy Swims for Lose Control

Top R&B Song

4batz ft. Drake for act ii: date @ 8 (remix)

Muni Long for Made for Me

Tommy Richman for MILLION DOLLAR BABY

SZA for Saturn

Tyla for Water

Top Rap Song

Doja Cat for Agora Hills

Doja Cat for Paint The Town Red

Future, Metro Boomin and Kendrick Lamar for Like That

Jack Harlow for Lovin on Me

Kendrick Lamar for Not Like Us

Top Country Song

Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves for I Remember Everything

Dasha for Austin

Post Malone ft. Morgan Wallen for I Had Some Help

Shaboozey for A Bar Song (Tipsy)

Morgan Wallen for Thinkin' Bout Me

Top Rock Song

Zach Bryan for Pink Skies

Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves for I Remember Everything

Djo for End of Beginning

Hozier for Too Sweet

Noah Kahan for Stick Season

Top Hard Rock Song

Falling In Reverse ft. Jelly Roll for All My Life

Falling In Reverse, Tech N9ne and Alex Terrible for Ronald

HARDY for Psycho

Linkin Park for The Emptiness Machine

Superheaven for Youngest Daughter

Top Latin Song

Bad Bunny for MONACO

Bad Bunny and Feid for PERRO NEGRO

FloyyMenor and Cris MJ for Gata Only

KAROL G and Peso Pluma for QLONA

Xavi for La Diabla

Top Global K-Pop Song

ILLIT for Magnetic

Jimin for Who

Jung Kook for Standing Next to You

Jung Kook ft. Jack Harlow for 3D

LE SSERAFIM for Perfect Night

Top Afrobeats Song

Adam Port and Stryv ft. Malachiii for Move

Tems for Me & U

Tyla for Truth or Dare

Tyla for Water

Tyla, Gunna and Skillibeng for Jump

Top Dance/Electronic Song

Dua Lipa for Houdini

Dua Lipa for Illusion

Kenya Grace for Strangers

Ariana Grande for yes, and?

Marshmello and Kane Brown for Miles On It

Top Christian Song

Elevation Worship ft. Brandon Lake, Chris Brown and Chandler Moore for Praise

Forrest Frank for GOOD DAY

Josiah Queen for The Prodigal

Seph Schlueter for Counting My Blessings

Tauren Wells with We The Kingdom and Davies for Take It All Back

Top Gospel Song