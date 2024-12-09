Billboard Music Awards 2024: How to Watch, Date, Host, Performances, Presenters, and More

With only a few days left for the Billboard Music Awards 2024 to kick off, here is a complete guide to the 31st annual star-studded event, including the date, host, performances, presenters, and live streaming details. Music lovers worldwide are eager to watch the glam event as it celebrates the greatest achievements and honors the artists involved with it.
The star-studded ceremony is returning with new changes to entertain viewers across the globe. From exclusive interviews and original performances by the world's biggest chart-topping artists to a multi-platform viewing experience, the award show is all set to keep the viewers hooked to the screens.
Here is everything about the 31st annual Billboard Music Awards, including the date, hosts, performances, presenters, and live streaming details.
Date
The annual award ceremony will begin at 8:00 PM EST on Thursday (December 12). It will stream live from multiple locations. The glam event will honor the biggest artists, albums, songs, producers, and songwriters across multiple genres.
Host
Actress and comedian Michelle Buteau will host the two-hour special award show. She shared her excitement about hosting the star-studded ceremony and teased a cute celebration and a fun party.
"Music is just one of those magical devices that can bring people together no matter what walk of life they're from. And that's what makes the Billboard Music Awards so special. These amazing, chart-topping artists deserve to be celebrated and that's exactly what we're going to do! With me hosting, you can expect a fun party, a cute celebration, and a whole moment in a plus-size sequin suit!" Buteau said.
Performances and Presenters
Music lovers can expect spectacular performances, unexpected collaborations, and buzzworthy pop culture moments at the 31st annual Billboard Music Awards. K-pop boyband SEVENTEEN, the multi-platinum global sensation Coldplay, the rising country star Megan Moroney, singer-songwriter Teddy Swims, Tyla, and Jelly Roll will perform at the star-studded ceremony.
How to Watch Billboard Music Awards 2024?
The glam event will air live on FOX, Paramount+, and Amazon's Fire TV Channels. Performances of the award show will also roll out on Billboard.com, and via BBMAs and Billboard social channels. The star-studded ceremony is returning to its original network after several years. Fox aired the event from 1990 to 2006 and moved to ABC in 2011. After six years, NBC broadcasted the award show for four years before streaming it exclusively online in 2023.
"We are thrilled to bring the 2024 Billboard Music Awards to multiple platforms, ensuring fans have more options to watch the very artists they helped propel to the top of the charts. By partnering with FOX, Paramount+, and Fire TV Channels, we are able to reach music enthusiasts where they are, whether they're tuning in on TV, streaming on-demand, or watching from their mobile devices," Jay Penske, CEO, Dick Clark Productions, said.
Billboard Music Awards 2024 Complete Nomination List:
Artist Awards
Top Artist
- Zach Bryan
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Drake
- Taylor Swift
- Morgan Wallen
Top New Artist
- Benson Boone
- Tommy Richman
- Chappell Roan
- Shaboozey
- Teddy Swims
Top Male Artist
- Zach Bryan
- Luke Combs
- Drake
- Post Malone
- Morgan Wallen
Top Female Artist
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Billie Eilish
- Chappell Roan
- Taylor Swift
- SZA
Top Duo/Group
- blink-182
- Coldplay
- Fuerza Regida
- Linkin Park
- Stray Kids
Top Billboard 200 Artist
- Zach Bryan
- Drake
- Taylor Swift
- SZA
- Morgan Wallen
Top Hot 100 Artist
- Zach Bryan
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Billie Eilish
- Taylor Swift
- Morgan Wallen
Top Hot 100 Songwriter
- Amy Allen
- Jack Antonoff
- Zach Bryan
- Kendrick Lamar
- Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 Producer
- Jack Antonoff
- Zach Bryan
- Daniel Nigro
- Finneas O'Connell
- Taylor Swift
Top Streaming Songs Artist
- Zach Bryan
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Kendrick Lamar
- Taylor Swift
- Morgan Wallen
Top Radio Songs Artist
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Doja Cat
- Taylor Swift
- SZA
- Morgan Wallen
Top Song Sales Artist
- Jelly Roll
- Jung Kook
- Shaboozey
- Taylor Swift
- Teddy Swims
Top Billboard Global 200 Artist
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Billie Eilish
- Ariana Grande
- Taylor Swift
- The Weeknd
Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Billie Eilish
- Ariana Grande
- Taylor Swift
- The Weeknd
Top R&B Artist
- Brent Faiyaz
- Tommy Richman
- SZA
- Tyla
- The Weeknd
Top R&B Male Artist
- Brent Faiyaz
- Tommy Richman
- The Weeknd
Top R&B Female Artist
- Muni Long
- SZA
- Tyla
Top R&B Touring Artist
- Chris Brown
- Bruno Mars
- Usher
Top Rap Artist
- Drake
- Future
- Kendrick Lamar
- Metro Boomin
- Travis Scott
Top Rap Male Artist
- Drake
- Kendrick Lamar
- Travis Scott
Top Rap Female Artist
- Doja Cat
- GloRilla
- Nicki Minaj
Top Rap Touring Artist
- Nicki Minaj
- Travis Scott
- $uicideboy$
Top Country Artist
- Zach Bryan
- Luke Combs
- Post Malone
- Chris Stapleton
- Morgan Wallen
Top Country Male Artist
- Zach Bryan
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen
Top Country Female Artist
- Beyoncé
- Megan Moroney
- Lainey Wilson
Top Country Duo/Group
- Zac Brown Band
- The Red Clay Strays
- Treaty Oak Revival
Top Country Touring Artist
- Zach Bryan
- Kenny Chesney
- Luke Combs
Top Rock Artist
- Zach Bryan Hozier
- Jelly Roll
- Noah Kahan
- Linkin Park
Top Rock Duo/Group
- Good Neighbours
- Linkin Park
- The Red Clay Strays
Top Hard Rock Artist
- Bad Omens
- HARDY
- Linkin Park
Top Rock Touring Artist
- Coldplay
- The Rolling Stones
- Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band
Top Latin Artist
- Bad Bunny
- Fuerza Regida
- Junior H
- KAROL G
- Peso Pluma
Top Latin Male Artist
- Bad Bunny
- Junior H
- Peso Pluma
Top Latin Female Artist
- KAROL G
- Shakira
- Kali Uchis
Top Latin Duo/Group
- Eslabon Armado
- Fuerza Regida
- Grupo Frontera
Top Latin Touring Artist
- Bad Bunny
- KAROL G
- Luis Miguel
Top Global K-Pop Artist
- ENHYPEN
- Jimin
- Jung Kook
- Stray Kids
- TOMORROW X TOGETHER
Top K-Pop Touring Artist
- ENHYPEN
- SEVENTEEN
- TOMORROW X TOGETHER
Top Afrobeats Artist
- Asake
- Burna Boy
- Rema
- Tems
- Tyla
Top Dance/Electronic Artist
- Beyoncé
- The Chainsmokers
- Charli XCX
- Dua Lipa
- Calvin Harris
Top Christian Artist
- Lauren Daigle
- Elevation Worship
- Forrest Frank
- Brandon Lake
- Anne Wilson
Top Gospel Artist
- Kirk Franklin
- Maverick City Music
- Chandler Moore
- Naomi Raine
- CeCe Winans
Album Awards
Top Billboard 200 Album
- Zach Bryan for Zach Bryan"l
- Drake for For All The Dogs
- Noah Kahan for Stick Season
- Taylor Swift for 1989 (Taylor's Version)
- Taylor Swift for The Tortured Poets Department
Top Soundtrack
- Hazbin Hotel: Season One
- Trolls: Band Together
- Twisters: The Album
- Wish
- Wonka
Top R&B Album
- Chris Brown for 11:11
- Brent Faiyaz for Larger Than Life
- PARTYNEXTDOOR for PARTYNEXTDOOR 4 (P4)
- Bryson Tiller for Bryson Tiller
- Tyla for Tyla
Top Rap Album
- 21 Savage for american dream
- Drake for For All the Dogs
- Future & Metro Boomin for WE DON'T TRUST YOU
- Nicki Minaj for Pink Friday 2
- Rod Wave for Nostalgia
Top Country Album
- Beyoncé for Cowboy Carter
- Zach Bryan for The Great American Bar Scene
- Zach Bryan for Zach Bryan
- Chris Stapleton for Higher
- Bailey Zimmerman for Religiously. The Album.
Top Rock Album
- Zach Bryan for The Great American Bar Scene
- Zach Bryan for Zach Bryan
- Hozier for Unheard (EP)
- Noah Kahan for Stick Season
- Dolly Parton for Rockstar
Top Hard Rock Album
- Bring Me The Horizon for POST HUMAN: NeX GEn
- Falling In Reverse for Popular Monster
- HARDY for Quit!!
- Pearl Jam for Dark Matter
- Sleep Token for Take Me Back To Eden
Top Latin Album
- Bad Bunny for nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana
- Fuerza Regida for Pa Las Baby's Y Belikeada
- Grupo Frontera for El Comienzo
- Junior H for $AD BOYZ 4 LIFE II
- KAROL G for MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO (BICHOTA SEASON)
Top K-Pop Album
- ATEEZ for THE WORLD EP.FIN: WILL
- Jung Kook for GOLDEN
- Stray Kids for ROCK-STAR
- Stray Kids for Ate: Mini Album
- TOMORROW X TOGETHER for The Name Chapter: FREEFALL
Top Dance/Electronic Album
- Charli XCX for BRAT l
- Jungle for Volcano
- Odetari for XXIII SORROWS
- Troye Sivan for Something To Give Each Other
- John Summit for Comfort In Chaos
Top Christian Album
- Elevation Worship for CAN YOU IMAGINE?
- Forrest Frank for CHILD OF GOD
- Brandon Lake for COAT OF MANY COLORS
- Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore and Naomi Raine for The Maverick Way Complete: Complete Vol 02
- Katy Nichole for Jesus Changed My Life
Top Gospel Album
- Kirk Franklin for Father's Day
- Koryn Hawthorne for On God
- Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore and Naomi Raine for The Maverick Way Complete: Complete Vol 02
- CeCe Winans for More Than This
- Naomi Raine for Cover The Earth: Live in New York
Song Awards
Top Hot 100 Song
- Benson Boone for Beautiful Things
- Jack Harlow for Lovin on Me
- Post Malone ft. Morgan Wallen for I Had Some Help
- Shaboozey for A Bar Song (Tipsy)
- Teddy Swims for Lose Control
Top Streaming Song
- Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves for I Remember Everything
- Kendrick Lamar for Not Like Us
- Post Malone ft. Morgan Wallen for I Had Some Help
- Shaboozey for A Bar Song (Tipsy)
- Teddy Swims for Lose Control
Top Radio Song
- Benson Boone for Beautiful Things
- Jack Harlow for Lovin on Me
- Tate McRae for Greedy
- Taylor Swift for Cruel Summer
- Teddy Swims for Lose Control
Top Selling Song
- Benson Boone for Beautiful Things
- Jung Kook for Standing Next to You
- Post Malone ft. Morgan Wallen for I Had Some Help
- Shaboozey for A Bar Song (Tipsy)
- Teddy Swims for Lose Control
Top Collaboration
- Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves for I Remember Everything
- Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar for Like That
- Post Malone ft. Morgan Wallen for I Had Some Help
- Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone for Fortnight
- Morgan Wallen ft. ERNEST for Cowgirls
Top Billboard Global 200 Song
- Benson Boone for Beautiful Things
- Sabrina Carpenter for Espresso
- Tate McRae for Greedy
- Taylor Swift for Cruel Summer
- Teddy Swims for Lose Control
Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Song
- Benson Boone for Beautiful Things
- Sabrina Carpenter for Espresso
- Tate McRae for Greedy
- Taylor Swift for Cruel Summer
- Teddy Swims for Lose Control
Top R&B Song
- 4batz ft. Drake for act ii: date @ 8 (remix)
- Muni Long for Made for Me
- Tommy Richman for MILLION DOLLAR BABY
- SZA for Saturn
- Tyla for Water
Top Rap Song
- Doja Cat for Agora Hills
- Doja Cat for Paint The Town Red
- Future, Metro Boomin and Kendrick Lamar for Like That
- Jack Harlow for Lovin on Me
- Kendrick Lamar for Not Like Us
Top Country Song
- Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves for I Remember Everything
- Dasha for Austin
- Post Malone ft. Morgan Wallen for I Had Some Help
- Shaboozey for A Bar Song (Tipsy)
- Morgan Wallen for Thinkin' Bout Me
Top Rock Song
- Zach Bryan for Pink Skies
- Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves for I Remember Everything
- Djo for End of Beginning
- Hozier for Too Sweet
- Noah Kahan for Stick Season
Top Hard Rock Song
- Falling In Reverse ft. Jelly Roll for All My Life
- Falling In Reverse, Tech N9ne and Alex Terrible for Ronald
- HARDY for Psycho
- Linkin Park for The Emptiness Machine
- Superheaven for Youngest Daughter
Top Latin Song
- Bad Bunny for MONACO
- Bad Bunny and Feid for PERRO NEGRO
- FloyyMenor and Cris MJ for Gata Only
- KAROL G and Peso Pluma for QLONA
- Xavi for La Diabla
Top Global K-Pop Song
- ILLIT for Magnetic
- Jimin for Who
- Jung Kook for Standing Next to You
- Jung Kook ft. Jack Harlow for 3D
- LE SSERAFIM for Perfect Night
Top Afrobeats Song
- Adam Port and Stryv ft. Malachiii for Move
- Tems for Me & U
- Tyla for Truth or Dare
- Tyla for Water
- Tyla, Gunna and Skillibeng for Jump
Top Dance/Electronic Song
- Dua Lipa for Houdini
- Dua Lipa for Illusion
- Kenya Grace for Strangers
- Ariana Grande for yes, and?
- Marshmello and Kane Brown for Miles On It
Top Christian Song
- Elevation Worship ft. Brandon Lake, Chris Brown and Chandler Moore for Praise
- Forrest Frank for GOOD DAY
- Josiah Queen for The Prodigal
- Seph Schlueter for Counting My Blessings
- Tauren Wells with We The Kingdom and Davies for Take It All Back
Top Gospel Song
- Koryn Hawthorne for Look At God
- Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore and Naomi Raine for God Problems
- Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore and Naomi Raine ft. Tasha Cobbs Leonard for In the Room
- Victor Thompson X Gunna ft. Ehis 'D' Greatest for THIS YEAR (Blessings)
- CeCe Winans for That's My King