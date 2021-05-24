Billboard Music Awards 2021: BTS Wins 4 Awards Including Top Selling Song; Stuns with 'Butter' Debut

BTS literally lit up the 2021 Billboard Music Awards like dynamite by taking home all four awards it was nominated for. BTS has become the first all-South Korean group to reach this achievement. It was indeed a big night for top KPop group on May 23 as it also sizzled the stage with its debut performance of latest English single Butter.

BTS has thus won four awards - Top duo/group, Top song sales artist, Top social artist and Top-selling song for their Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit song Dynamite. The Korean boy band won the top selling song by beating Gabby Barrett and Charlie Puth's I Hope, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's WAP, The Weeknd's Blinding Lights and Megan Thee Stallion's Savage featuring Beyoncé.

BTS thanked the ARMY [BTS fans] online for their support. "It's really an honor to be a winner of such a significant title," said BTS member RM from Seoul, South Korea. Records state that Dynamite single was on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for 32 weeks. It debuted at No. 1 on Sept. 4, 2020.

Smooth Like Butter Performance

BTS performed its second English single Butter on the stage of Billboard Music Awards 2021. The team performed from Seoul due to COVID-19 restrictions. BTS members, RM, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, J-Hope, V and Suga appeared remotely from South Korea donning suave black suits.

BTS had won five Billboard Music Awards before winning four more on the night of May 23. RM termed this win, especially the Top Selling Song Award, as amazing and huge. "We wanted to share some fresh energy with everyone through Dynamite. We think [with] this award, we achieved that goal. A big thank you, I love you, and bless," said RM.

Expressing high hopes about Butter, BTS member J-HOPE said: "I think Butter is really simple. It's a song that you can really feel the charms of BTS and then it's a real summer song. You can just tell that this is a real BTS song. Hope you enjoy it!"

Watch BTS performing Butter at BBMAs 2021:

BTS hopes to win the next year's Grammy's Award for its single Butter. It can be noted that BTS was nominated for this year's Grammy Awards for their single Dynamite, but failed to win the award. Click here for the complete list of winners of Billboard Music Awards 2021.

List of BTS nominations and wins at BBMAs 2021:

Top Selling Song

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, - I Hope

BTS - Dynamite - WINNER

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - WAP

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé - Savage

The Weeknd - Blinding Lights

Top Social Artist (Fan Voted)

BLACKPINK

BTS - WINNER

Ariana Grande

SB19

Seventeen

Top Song Sales Artist

Justin Bieber

BTS - WINNER

Megan Thee Stallion

Morgan Wallen

The Weeknd

Top Duo/Group

AC/DC

AJR

BTS - WINNER

Dan + Shay

Maroon 5