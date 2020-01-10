Photos of former US President Bill Clinton have emerged, in which he can be seen posing aboard in convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's private jet, dubbed as 'Lolita Express'. In one of the pictures, Clinton posed with British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, who is widely accused of procuring victims for Epstein. The picture shows Clinton aboard Lolita Express, chomping on a cigar. The photograph captured Clinton in a relaxed mood.

The former US President featured with Epstein's accuser Chauntae Davies in one of the pictures. The images are from a humanitarian trip to Africa, in 2002, in which a slew of celebrities, such as Kevin Spacey and comedian Chris Tucker was also present.

Bill Clinton's association with Jeffrey Epstein

Clinton can be seen at the top of 'Lolita Express', resting his arm on Jeffrey Epstein's close associate Ghislaine Maxwell. Maxwell is said to have been in a relationship with Epstein for many years and has been accused of recruiting girls for him. She is reported to be hiding in Israel.

Chauntae Davies told The Sun, "It's clear that Epstein was using this private jet and his wealth to get close to rich and powerful people".

Chauntae Davies accused Epstein of raping her

She had accused Epstein of raping her on his private Caribbean island and then two or three more times. Davies, now 40, described the former President as a "complete gentleman". "I thought him to be charming and sweet", she said.

Jeffrey Epstein was accused by multiple women of rape and sexual assault. He was arrested in July, last year on federal charges of sex trafficking of minors. In August, last year, he died of suicide, a claim that is widely contested.