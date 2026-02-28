Bill Clinton Explodes for Forcing Hillary Clinton to Testify as He Claims 'I Did Nothing Wrong' Despite Cache of Racy Epstein File Photos

A defiant former President Bill Clinton pushed back strongly, saying that the racy photos of him circulating in the Jeffrey Epstein files — including one that shows him in a hot tub — do not change the fact that he did "nothing wrong."

Clinton said he agreed to testify before the House Oversight Committee in connection with Epstein because "I love my country," and because the victims deserve "not just justice, but healing." The former president also lashed out at Republicans, expressing anger that his wife, Hillary Clinton, was called to testify — even after the former first lady told lawmakers multiple times that she never met the convicted sex offender and pedophile.

Furious Clinton

Clinton posted his two-page opening statement to social media, writing: "As someone who grew up in a home with domestic abuse, not only would I not have flown on his plane if I had any inkling of what he was doing—I would have turned him in myself and led the call for justice for his crimes, not sweetheart deals."

He said his interactions with Epstein were "brief" and short-lived, stressing that the relationship ended years before Epstein's crimes became public. He also insisted that he "never witnessed" any crimes.

"Before we start, I have to get personal. You made Hillary come in. She had nothing to do with Jeffrey Epstein. Nothing," Clinton said. "She has no memory of even meeting him. She neither traveled with him nor visited any of his properties. Whether you subpoenaed 10 people or 10,000, including her was simply not right."

Clinton suggested that many of his responses about Epstein would likely come down to a familiar refrain from his presidency: "I don't recall."

"I saw nothing, and I did nothing wrong," his statement read. "Even with 20/20 hindsight, I saw nothing that gave me pause."

The former president slammed Republican lawmakers for focusing on what he dismissed as "the 20-year-old photos." "I had no idea of the crimes Epstein was committing. No matter how many photos you show me," he said.

Some photos show Clinton and Epstein together at public events. Others show Clinton shirtless with women whose faces are blacked out.

In one photo, Clinton is swimming in a pool with Ghislaine Maxwell and another unidentified woman. Another shows him reclining in a hot tub with his hands behind his head, with a woman sitting beside him, her face also obscured.

Another photo shows Clinton seated with a woman on his lap, her face blacked out.

The files also include photos of Clinton with figures such as Kevin Spacey, Michael Jackson, Diana Ross, and Mick Jagger.

Truth Still Under Covers

Ahead of the deposition, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer said lawmakers planned to question Clinton about the photos. "There are a lot of photos that have been released by the Department of Justice," Comer told reporters before the deposition began.

He added that Clinton would also be asked about Epstein's connections to the Clinton Foundation. Despite the disclosures, many details about Clinton's relationship with Epstein remain unclear.

Clinton has repeatedly said he had no knowledge of Epstein's criminal behavior and has expressed regret over their past association. While Clinton has faced sexual assault allegations in the past — most notably during his 1992 presidential campaign — he has not been accused of any abuse connected to the Epstein case.

Still, scrutiny of Clinton has intensified since the release of Justice Department files, which repeatedly mention him by name and include multiple photos.

Clinton and Epstein first met in the 1990s. Epstein contributed to Clinton's presidential campaign and was photographed at the White House during Clinton's time in office. After Clinton left the presidency, Epstein supported the Clinton Foundation and allowed Clinton to use his private jet for overseas travel.

Clinton's name appears in Epstein's flight logs for trips to Europe, Asia, and Africa, which Clinton's representatives have said were related to foundation work. Clinton has denied ever visiting Epstein's private island, and no flight records show him traveling there.

Their contact appears to have ended in the early 2000s. In 2019, Clinton's office said he had "not spoken to Epstein in well over a decade." Epstein was later arrested and convicted in Florida in 2008 on charges of procuring a minor for prostitution.

Maxwell continued to socialize with the Clintons and attended Chelsea Clinton's wedding in 2010. Hillary told reporters Thursday that Maxwell was a "guest of a guest" at the ceremony.

The House Oversight Committee subpoenaed both Bill and Hillary Clinton to testify about Epstein, setting off a prolonged clash with Republican lawmakers. After months of negotiations and as the House moved closer to contempt votes, the Clintons agreed to testify.

Bill Clinton, meanwhile, closed his opening statement with a blunt challenge to lawmakers: "Fire away."