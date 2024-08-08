BIGHIT MUSIC Releases New Statement Addressing BTS Member Suga's Drunk Driving Case.

BIGHIT MUSIC has released a new statement addressing the drunk driving case of BTS member Suga. The entertainment company apologized for conveying misinformation about the case due to internal communication errors. Through the new statement, the firm emphasized that the agency or the artist did not downplay the incident at any time.

The Seoul Yongsan Police Station booked charges on BTS member Suga on Tuesday (August 8) for riding an electric scooter while he was under the influence of alcohol. Shortly, the entertainment agency and the artist released separate statements addressing the incident. They referred to the vehicle used by the K-pop artist as an electric kicker in their official statements.

However, the investigation team clarified that Suga drove an electric scooter at the time of the incident. The police also clarified that the investigation is still underway. The case has not been concluded as explained by the artist and his agency in their official statements, the police added.

Addressing the issues, BIGHIT MUSIC released a new statement explaining the incident in detail. Here is the complete statement by the entertainment agency: