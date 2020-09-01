From the senior most member of the internationally acclaimed Kpop band BTS, Kim Nam Joon popularly known as RM, to the Maknae or the youngest member of the group Jungkook, here are interesting facts about the graduation of the seven Bangtan members.

Before RM, Jimin, Suga, V, J-Hope, Jin and Jungkook started their music career, the seven members had not met each other and were attending schools in their hometowns. Especially Jimin had a hard time as most of the schools he attended closed after a short while and he had to keep transferring schools. Here are the details about where each member of the BTS graduated from:

1. RM

The leader of the group RM attended Baeksin Elementary School in Gyeonggi-do in Goyang city. But soon he transferred to Oma Elementary school. He completed his middle schooling from Sinil Middle School in Goyang. He attended Ilsan Daejin High School and was later transferred to Apgujeong High School in Gangnam where he graduated.

2. Jin

The second person to be scouted into BTS is Jin [Kim Seok Jin], who completed his elementary education from Gwanmoon Elementary School in Gyunggi-do. It was a short stint as he was later transferred to Seoul Seryun Elementary. He attended Bosung Middle School and graduated from Bosung High School.

3. Suga

Suga also known as August D and originally Min Yoon Gi started with Daegu Taejeon Elementary School in Daegu and attended Gwanum Middle School. He started attending Kangbuk High School. But later he was transferred to Apgujeong High School where he graduated.

4. J-Hope

Jung Ho Seok popularly known as J-Hope attended Seoul Elementary School in Gwangju. He completed his middle schooling from Ilgok Middle School in Gwangju. J-Hope graduated from Gukje High School in the same region.

5. Jimin

Jimin's schooling story is interesting as he attended Hwidong Elementary School in Busan. But as the school closed down, he was transferred to Yunsan Middle School. But this school also was closed making Jimin attend Busan Arts High. But he had to transfer again, not because of the school, but to pursue his dreams. He started attending Hankuk Performing Arts High in Seoul.

6. V

Kim Tae Hyung popularly known as V attended the Daegu Daesung Elementary School. But when he had to move along with his family, he started attending Changnam Elementary School. He completed middle schooling from Geochang Middle School. But his family moved back to Daegu and pursued his high school studies from Daegu Jeil High School. But after he was scouted for BTS, he started attending Hankuk Performing Arts High where he met Jimin.

7. Jungkook

The youngest member of BTS, called the maknae, Jungkook attended Baekyang Elementary School. He continued his schooling there and started middle schooling at the same institute. By then he was scouted by Big Hit Entertainment and was made to move to Seoul. He completed his middle schooling from Shingu Middle School in Gangnam. He is the only member of BTS who graduated from Seoul Performing Arts [SOPA].

Currently, six members of BTS including RM, Jimin, Suga, V, J-Hope, Jin have taken up MBA course from Hanyang University. The six BTS members have enrolled for postgraduate degree in advertising media. Jin had joined the course in 2017. RM, Suga and J-Hope joined in September 2019, while V and Jimin will enter the program in December 2020.