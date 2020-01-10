Big Bang Theory actor Kaley Cuoco is making heads turn with her gorgeous looks. The diva, who is known for her role Penny in the comedy series, has a whopping 5.8 million fan following her on Instagram. Reports say that Kaley has kicked off her own morning show regularly on Instagram "A Cup of Cuoco" where she shares her private moments from her daily life. The diva is very active on her official account keeping her fans engaged with interesting content on a regular basis.

In a recent post of Kaley, Big Bang Theory's Johnny Galecki took a swipe at the actress with a brutal comment. In one of her Instagram videos Galecki wrote: "Someday I'll make it through an entire one of these. I swear. XO". Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki were earlier dating one another and the later has been focusing on Kaley's Cup of Cuoco series ever since she launched them on her official Instagram account.

Both Kaley and Galecki often mocks each other on social media platforms and after the 34-year-old actor shared another video of her series, her 44-year-old ex-boyfriend couldn't keep control himself but make the above statement. Kaley recently shared a video on her Instagram in which she is seen paying tribute to the all the cast and crew behind the scenes on shows in honour of the Golden Globes.

The Flight Attendant producer is also known to love sports, in one of her recent Instagram post, the diva has shared a picture in which she is seen riding a horse in proper sportswear. The actress wrote: "My horse content is at an all time low! Now that I have a few weeks off for the holidays, I'm spending all my time at our barn with these kids. I feel so lucky and blessed being able to come home to these wonderful horses who always take such good care of me..they make everything better and I can't wait to start showing again. Another reason I love this sport. It's always there waiting for you!" ending with horse emojis.