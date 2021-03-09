Biden's German Shepherds Reportedly Sent Back to Delaware After White House Staff Biting Incident

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden's German shepherds, Champ and Major, were reportedly returned to the Biden home in Delaware following aggressive behavior at the White House involving Major, sources said. According to a CNNreport, Major was involved in a "biting incident" with a member of the White House security.

The exact condition of the security personnel isn't known but the incident was dangerous enough to remove the two dogs back to Wilmington, Delaware, where they remain. The three-year-old Major was adopted by the Bidens in November 2018 from a Delaware animal shelter and had been staying with the family in the White House since January 20.

Posing Danger for Others

Unidentified sources told CNN that Major had previously "charged" at staff and security employees and last week bit one of the security officials. The outlet reached out to the White House for comment and did not immediately receive a reply. It's not known what led to the biting incident and how serious was the injury but was dangerous enough to remove the two dogs permanently.

Along with Major, Biden's older German Shepherd, Champ, 13, was also moved to the first couple's Delaware home. The dogs initially moved into the White House in January following Biden's inauguration. Major is the first shelter rescue dog to live in the White House.

Major is believed to be more aggressive of the two dogs and his behavior has only gone wilder since it entered the White House. Champ, on the other hand, has slowed down due to its age. Major reportedly has displayed agitated behavior on multiple occasions, including jumping, barking, and "charging" at staff and security, according to the people CNN spoke.

Hard to Handle

The Bidens are believed to have been already finding it hard to handle the dogs at the White House. "I've been getting obsessed with getting our dogs settled because we have an old dog and we have a very young dog," Jill Biden told Kelly Clarkson last month during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

"They have to take the elevator, they're not used to that, and they have to go out on the South Lawn with lots of people watching them. So that's what I've been obsessed with, getting everybody settled and calm," she had said.

In November, Biden got injured while playing with Major, and ended up wearing a walking boot for a few weeks while his injury healed. However, Biden still had only affection for his dogs. In an interview with People last month, Biden had said that Champ and Major "don't have any rules, they're really good dogs." But the recent incident will definitely now raise concerns if the two dogs are back in the White House again.