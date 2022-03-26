Biden Triggers World War 3 Fears After He Tells 82nd Airborne Troops of Getting Deployed in Ukraine

U.S. President Joe Biden fueled the rumors of starting a World War III after he 'mistakenly' told the U.S. troops in Poland that they will be there in Ukraine. The gaffe forced the White House to clarify that American troops would not be going into Ukraine.

The social media was rife with Biden likely to start the third world war as he spoke about the US military's likely involvement into the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

"When You're There," Biden Tells Troops in Poland

The incident took place during Biden's address to the members of the Army's 82nd Airborne Division at a mess hall in Rzeszow, southeastern Poland, on Friday.

Following a lunch of pizza with the U.S. troops, Biden spoke about the ongoing war crisis in Ukraine. "You're going to see when you're there, and some of you have been there, you're gonna see â€” you're gonna see women, young people standing in the middle in front of a damned tank just saying, 'I'm not leaving, I'm holding my ground,'" Biden said.

The New York Post reported that following Biden's gaffe, the White House quickly issued a clarification. "The president has been clear we are not sending US troops to Ukraine and there is no change in that position," a Biden's spokesman was quoted by the outlet.

During his speech, Biden also praised the U.S. troops deployed in Poland calling it a part of a wider "fight between democracies and oligarchs."

"You are the finest fighting force in the history of the world. What you're doing is consequential. What's at stake is what your kids and grandkids are going to look like in terms of their freedom," he said.

"What you're engaging in is much more than whether or not you can alleviate the pain and suffering of the people of Ukraine."

Social Media Reacts to Biden's Gaffe

The video of the clip also surfaced on social media with many suspecting if Biden was planning to deploy the U.S. troops on the foreign soil.

"Biden met with troops in Poland Biden said they are going to "see Ukraine fighters fighting when they get there" We are going to war World War 3," tweeted a user.

"Where there Joe Biden will start World War 3 make no mistake," wrote another user.

"Hasn't Biden threatened the security of our country enough, with his gibberish and slip ups??? Every time he opens his mouth, he says something he's not suppose to, putting this country at risk of World War 3!" opined another user.