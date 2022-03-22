Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb Faces Heat After Vetoing Bill Banning Trans Boys From Participating in Girls' Sports

Indiana governor Eric Holcomb vetoed a bill banning male-born athletes from taking part in girls' school sports. Holcomb reasoned that the bill would create confusion and litigation in a state with no recorded cases of transgender athletes trying to join girls' teams.

The Republican governor's action drew a lot of flak on social media.

Indiana Law Doesn't Prohibit Transmen From Participating in Male Sports

ESPN reported that the Indiana law would stop those K-12 students, designated male at birth but identify as female, from participating in a sport or on an athletic team earmarked for female students, but wouldn't stop the trans boys or transmen from playing on boys' or men's sports teams.

Holcomb who had previously gestured his support for the bill, in his veto message said that the legislation "falls short'' of providing a consistent state-wide policy for what he called "fairness in K-12 sports.''

"The presumption of the policy laid out in HEA 1041 is that there is an existing problem in K-12 sports in Indiana that requires further state government intervention. It implies that the goals of consistency and fairness in competitive female sports are not currently being met. After thorough review, I find no evidence to support either claim even if I support the effort overall," read his letter.

The outlet also reported that the governor's veto can be overturned by the Indiana lawmakers following simple majorities in both the House and Senate.

Brickbats for Holcomb on Social Media

The social media appeared to be unhappy with Holcomb's decision and expressed their anger. Many even asked for his removal.

"Then Eric Holcomb is a wolf in sheep's clothing and needs to be bounced out on his weak ass the next time he's up for re-election. Or recall him. Whateverâ€”he needs to go. All Republicans like this need to go," tweeted a user.

"Eric Holcomb DOES NOT CARE ABOUT WOMEN !! Time to get a new Republican that shares AMERICA'S VALUES !!" wrote another.

"When the integrity of our daughters' sports were on the line, always remember that @GovHolcomb caved to the woke mob," expressed a user.

"Next, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb, GOP, governor vetoes transgender 'girls' sports ban. Uh, oh. It appears the chicks with the dicks will be playing with the girls," opined one.