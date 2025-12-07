Biden Stumbles to Pronounce 'America' at LGBTQ Conference in DC in Embarrassing Gaffe Raising Questions About His Mental Health

Former President Joe Biden stumbled over the word "America" during a speech Friday at an LGBTQ rights forum in Washington, DC, in an embarrassing gaffe as he tried to slam the Trump administration. The 83-year-old Democrat, looking unusually weak, fumbled the very name of the country he has represented for over fifty years.

The incident occurred during an impassioned moment in his keynote speech. "I still believe that emerging from the many crises caused by this administration, as we have constantly, none the less, come out stronger, wiser, and more resilient — but we just have to get up," said Biden, who kept stumbling over his words during his 20-minute remarks.

Biden Embarrasses Again

"As long as we keep the faith, some hope and get back up and remember who in the hell we are — we are the United States of Amerigotit," he fumbled, before continuing, "That's who we are. We are the US."

At the event — organized by the LGBTQ+ Victory Institute — Biden was presented with the Chris Abele Impact Award, recognizing his administration as one of the most inclusive in the nation's history.

While accepting the honor, the former president, who has long lived with a speech stutter, took aim at "MAGA Republicans," accusing them of trying to "distort and derail our fight for equality." He claimed the Trump administration worked to make LGBTQ rights appear "scary" and "sinister."

Biden's embarrassing slip came at a time when questions about his age and health had already become a major focus in national politics. His cognitive abilities were heavily scrutinized after a disastrous debate performance against Trump in June 2024 — a night that sparked intense criticism and ultimately led him to withdraw from the race the next month.

Biden's Worsening Condition

Earlier that year, Biden's longtime doctor, Dr. Kevin O'Connor, had stated that the former president was "fit to serve" after a routine checkup in February, when Biden was still the presumed Democratic nominee.

But by May, Biden revealed publicly that he had been diagnosed with an "aggressive" form of prostate cancer that had already spread to his bones.

During the medical exam, doctors found a "small nodule" on his prostate along with other cancer cells — a Stage 4 diagnosis that appeared to have gone unnoticed while he was still under the care of the White House medical team.

The Republican-led House Oversight Committee is now looking into whether people close to Biden intentionally hid details about his mental health and his reliance on an autopen for official signatures.

Since leaving office in January, Biden has largely stayed out of the spotlight, appearing only occasionally — mostly to share medical updates or make brief public appearances.