President-elect Joe Biden revealed the names of shortlisted senior White House staff members which included a mix of loyalists and key Democratic figures. The list was announced by Biden on Tuesday.

The names of the new White House staff under the incoming Biden administration comes in the wake of US President Donald Trump firing Chris Krebs, the director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, after he called the 2020 election as the "most secure in American history."

Who Made to the White House ?

In a statement issued while announcing members of his senior staff members, Biden said that he was proud to announce additional members of his senior team who will help us build back better than before. "America faces great challenges, and they bring diverse perspectives and a shared commitment to tackling these challenges and emerging on the other side a stronger, more united nation," he said.

CNBC reported that Mike Donilon, who earlier served as Biden's chief strategist during the election campaign, has been picked as the senior adviser to the President, while Jen O'Malley Dillon, who was an active participant in the campaign, is chosen as the White House deputy chief of staff.

Louisiana Rep. Cedric Richmond, a trusted adviser who represented Biden in several election campaigns, will work as senior adviser to the president and director of the White House Office of Public Engagement. Steve Ricchetti, who was part of the Obama administration, will be senior counselor to the president, reported the outlet.

The others who made it to the list included Dana Remus (counsel to the president), Julie Chavez Rodriguez (Biden's director of intergovernmental affairs), and Annie Tomasini (director of Oval Office operations).

Trump Fires WH Staffer Over 'Secured Election' Tweet

Much to the dismay of Trump, CISA called the November 3rd election as the most secure in American history. "Right now, across the country, election officials are reviewing and double checking the entire election process prior to finalizing the result," the statement read according to The Sun.

Irked, Trump announced Krebs firing in a tweet. "The recent statement by Chris Krebs on the security of the 2020 Election was highly inaccurate, in that there were massive improprieties and fraud - including dead people voting. Poll Watchers not allowed into polling locations, "glitches" in the voting machines which changed, votes from Trump to Biden, late voting, and many more," Trump tweeted.

"Therefore, effective immediately, Chris Krebs has been terminated as Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency," he went on to add.

In response Krebs tweeted, "Honored to serve. We did it right. Defend Today, Secure Tomrorow. #Protect2020."