Singer Yunalis Zara'ai, who is popularly known as Yuna, has spoken about her journey as a Muslim woman after entering the music industry. She has revealed about trying to please the conservative Malay Muslims when she was young.

The singer has claimed that learned a lot in the last 15 years which helped her to be a "fully functioning happy person." Yuna opened up on her views on an Insta story on Instagram recently.

She wrote "I'm just gonna go ahead and say this. My journey as a Muslim woman in the music industry has been an interesting one. When I was younger, I stress myself out trying to please the conservative Malay Muslims. Then finding out that the only way to be a fully functioning happy person is to let go, and let things happen naturally. I've experienced & dealt with a LOT of things in the last 15 years. Here's what I've observed & learned;"

According to the 34-year old, her relationship with her religion is "beautiful" and unwilling to please people by posting about Islam on social media sites. She has shared her observation on Instagram which can be read below:

1. That my relationship with Islam is beautiful & personal, it's not for show especially on social media. Why you don't see me posting selfies of me in the telekung, praying, reading the Quran, snapping a pic of my prayer mat etc is because it's not everyone. I don't strive to show people ! I'm a good Muslim. Show and Do - two different things. 2. No matter how hard you try to please people, it will never be enough for them. Don't send yourself into depression for this. 3. Our society will never fully embrace the saying 'Don't judge a book by its cover'. We are obsessed with the perfect Muslim picture. I try not to let this affect me & how I view the world. I have a higher respect for someone I know who doesn't wear the hijab, but focuses on being kind to others & the planet by recycling, not using plastic etc, practicing Islam & donating privately. I've known and MET pious looking ones (more than once) who had sexually harassed women. Pious looking businesswomen who steal & sabotage other women to make more money. Although I'm sure not all is like that, but when I look at a person now, I don't immediately believe what I see, looks can be deceiving. I used to be so naive about this but you just have to live through it to understand it. 4. I've learned that people who are unhappy and hate themselves (men & women) will attack the easiest target- other women who are happy • with themselves.

Yuna, who is married to Malaysian filmmaker Adam Sinclair, is known for breaking stereotypes in the music industry in the country.