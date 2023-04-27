Biden Exposes Cheat Sheet That Shows He Had Advance Knowledge of Question from Journalist [WATCH]

President Joe Biden held a cheat sheet during a press conference on Wednesday that revealed that the 80-year-old knew one of the questions he was going to be asked by a journalist. Biden appeared to flash the cheat sheet unknowingly that showed a vetted question from a journalist.

Biden's latest gaffe came at a news conference with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol to commemorate the 70 years of South Korea's friendship with the United States. The cards, prepared by his staffers, included talking points and a list of Biden's own senior officials who were attending the ceremony at the White House.

Biden Does Is Again

Although unwittingly, Biden's appeared to brandish the cheat sheet that revealed a vetted question from a journalist. His latest gaffe will once again raise questions about his fitness and mental health.

"How are YOU squaring YOUR domestic priorities â€” like reshoring semiconductors manufacturing â€” with alliance-based foreign policy?" read a question from Los Angeles Times reporter Courtney Subramanian.

Another cheat sheet listed the names of more Biden administration officials in the order in which they will make their press conference statements.

Subramanian, a veteran Washington correspondent, was one of two journalists called. The other wanted to know if the president was too old to run for office again.

It's unclear if the president-elect got himself prepared for the second question also.

The president's most recent gaffe will further fuel criticism that since taking office in January 2021, he has rarely allowed himself to be questioned by the media.

Donald Trump, the former president, on the other hand, frequently showed up at White House news conferences to field questions.

It's not the first time Biden's crib notes have been outed by speedy photojournalists â€” which fuel Republicans' speculation about his mental acuity.

Biden Raises Doubts Again

In February, the president's doctor said he was in good health, but he declined to answer questions from reporters regarding his cognitive strength. Biden last year also exposed a comically worded cheat sheet that had detailed instructions on how to walk, sit, talk and everything else.

"YOU enter the Roosevelt Room and say hello to participants," the note read, then immediately directed the oldest-ever president, "YOU take YOUR seat."

In July 2021, the POTUS was photographed accepting an embarrassing memo from a staff member that read, "Sir, there is something on your chin."

Biden allegedly gets upset when aides interfere with his communications strategy even when it puts him at odds with official policy. In March, the president abruptly called for President Vladimir Putin to be removed from office in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. White House officials were forced to retract their remarks.

Biden was also made fun of for having a printed "cheat sheet" containing replies to anticipated questions when he appeared before the media to discuss the Ukraine war earlier that year.

The notes read: "If you weren't advocating for regime change, what did you mean? Can you clarify?" Another read: "Is this now threatening to splinter unity with your NATO allies?"

Biden already had an answer prepared on the printed card: "No. NATO has never been more united."

Biden announced on Tuesday he would seek the Democratic Party's nomination for re-election in 2024 but people have cast serious doubts about his cognitive ability.