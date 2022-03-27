Putin Beheads 12 Bioweapon Engineers, Including 2 Americans; Execution Video to Be Released? Baseless Claim Rattles Many

A viral report claiming that Russian President Vladimir Putin has executed 12 bioweapon engineers in Ukraine is found to be a hoax. The claim also suggested that among those beheaded were two Americans.

Earlier, a hoax claiming that Russia has found over 30 bioweapon labs formed by the Pentagon in Ukraine had surfaced on social media.

Report Presents a Gory Detail of Executions

The recent claim originated after an article headlined "Putin Beheads Bioweapon Engineers in Ukraine" was published on Real Raw News.

The outlet claimed that Putin informed the former U.S. President Donald Trump about the beheading of the 12 international bioweapon engineers who were captured by the Russian forces in Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities.

Quoting a Mar-a-Lago source, the outlet reported that Putin referred to the engineers as transnational criminals, saying Ukraine would no longer be a breeding ground for Western "pestilence," a word he has often used to reference bioweapon facilities and child trafficking syndicates.

"Putin told Trump the executions were videoed, that he's going to send the video to the people responsible for building those labs. He also said two American 'filth and scum' were among the group killed, that a video of their beheading would be shipped to DARPA," the source was quoted in the article.

Here is the Truth

Debunking the claim, Lead Stories stated that there was no evidence of truth to the report. "The allegation was published by a website well known for publishing fake news stories," it stated.

In a communique to the outlet, Trump spokeswoman Liz Harrington said that it was false story. However, several social media users posted the report on their timelines. "Is Putin a White Hat or a Black Hat? Remember Kazakhstan and the Ukraine are home base of the Cabal, I would guess he's a White Hat. He's the Executioner of the Cabal," tweeted a user.

"BQQQQQM PUT IN EXECUTES 12 EVIL BIOWEAPON ENGINEERS. PUTIN CONTACTS TRUMP AND LETS HIM KNOW THAT 2 OF THEM ARE AMERICANS. PUTIN SENDS COPY TO DARPA TO SEND CLEAR MESSAGE. THE DETAILS IN THIS ARTICLE MAY BE VERY DISTURBING," read another tweet.