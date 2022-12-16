Did Stephen tWitch Lose All His Life Savings in Failed Investment? Weird Theory as Cause of Suicide Remains Mystery

Three days after Stephen "tWitch" Boss died by suicide with a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a room at the Oak Tree Motel in Los Angeles, the reason behind his extreme step remains undisclosed. However, American actor and choreographer Columbus Short has now claimed that Boss might have lost his entire life savings in some investment.

The former DJ on Ellen DeGeneres show is survived by his wife, Allison, and their three children: Weslie, 14, Maddox, 6, and Zaia, 3.

Did Financial Loss Drive Boss to Take Extreme Step?

The controversial theory surfaced on Thursday after Short, who featured alongside Boss in "Homecoming," posted a video on Instagram. The video was later deleted from his feed.

In the video, which surfaced on Twitter, the 40-year-old claimed that Boss might have "invested in something that took his whole life savings." Starting the 1.5 minute clip with "RIP tWitch," Short goes on to say, "People made investments, people do a lot of things â€” this is just a theory. What if you invested something that took your whole life savings, possibly? ... It gets rough."

"You guys don't know what people are going through ... People are awful ... tWitch was amazing, is amazing still â€” his legacy shall live on," Short said.

Boss Didn't Answer Calls Before Suicide

The 40-year-old then went on to lambaste Hollywood agent Tracy Christian, claiming that she owes him money.

"Tracy Christian still haven't given me my money â€“ and this is what I'm talking about. Because you got caught up, you can't pay me my money? In a trust account? I do not trust your account. I do not trust you, Tracy Christian," he continued, before adding: "And I'm not going to kill myself, I promise you that. So, pay me my money."

As previously reported, Boss, who checked in to the hotel carrying a small bag, did not appear to be "visibly upset" as per the hotel staff. The hotel manager had revealed that no gunshot sound was heard from the star's room. His body was discovered next morning by a maid who opened the room with her key after Boss failed to check out at 11.00 am the next day. The staff revealed that his body was found in the bathroom. He had reportedly left his house unexpectedly without notifying his wife Holster and stopped answering his mobile phone.