Trump's Shocking Revelation in Leaked Call with RFK Jr.: "Being Shot Was Like Facing the World's Largest Mosquito"

In a leaked phone call, former President Donald Trump described what it felt like to be shot, comparing it to "the world's largest mosquito." The call was with independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Trump was shot in the ear during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

During the call, Trump also tried to persuade RFK Jr. to join his team, stating, "We're going to win, we're way ahead of the guy." The video of the call was initially posted by Kennedy's son, Robert F. Kennedy III, but has since been deleted.

Later, RFK Jr. apologized to Trump, explaining, "When President Trump called me I was taping with an in-house videographer. I should have ordered the videographer to stop recording immediately. I am mortified that this was posted. I apologize to the president."

The call occurred before Trump and Kennedy's meeting at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. They reportedly discussed the possibility of Kennedy endorsing Trump. Kennedy's son shared the recording, stating, "I am a firm believer that these sorts of conversations should be had in public." The post has sparked widespread discussion, with Kennedy emphasizing his concerns about vaccines during the call.

Trump survived the assassination attempt, which occurred during a rally in Pennsylvania. A gunman fired from a rooftop, grazing Trump's ear and fatally wounding a rally-goer. Following the shooting, President Joe Biden ordered the Secret Service to protect Kennedy.

The video, just over a minute and 40 seconds long, shows Kennedy standing near a U.S. flag, holding a phone and listening to Trump on speaker. Parts of Trump's remarks are difficult to hear, but he expresses skepticism about vaccinations, a topic important to Kennedy.

The video has stirred controversy, with Kennedy III suggesting public figures like Anthony Fauci should be imprisoned and hinting that Kennedy could have been Trump's running mate. The leaked call highlights ongoing political tensions and debates over public health and vaccination policies.