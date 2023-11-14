Bianca Censori Flees to Australia to Meet Family and Has Been Finally Convinced of Her Husband Kanye West's Controlling Tendencies

Friends and family of Bianca Censori, in her native Australia, reportedly staged an "intervention" amidst growing fears that Kanye West is exerting control over her life. This came as Censori fled to Australia recently after being convinced of her husband's controlling ways.

Sources told the Daily Mail that friends and family are now convinced that Censori, 28, is aware of the 46-year-old West's "controlling ways." They expressed their concerns and urged her to "wake up" during her first trip to Australia last week in nearly a year. The Yeezy architectural designer married West in December 2022, just a month after his divorce from ex Kim Kardashian, 42, was officially finalized.

Censori Convinced of West's Controlling Ways

Censori reportedly engaged in some family time with her parents, Leo and Alexandra, as well as her sister Angeline. They reportedly had a night out on the town at Melbourne's bar Marquis of Lorne.

An insider shared with the outlet, "No one made a fuss at all" about the famous face's low-key night. The source mentioned, "She was with her sister and they just blended in with everyone else — even though her outfit was sort of on the outrageous side."

"I didn't even recognize who she was until a mate of mine pointed her out and said, 'Look, that's Kayne's missus over there.'"

The source continued, "She was there just having a good time and a few drinks, catching up with friends. It was really no big deal."

Following concerns expressed by two longtime friends who believed that Kanye was molding Censori into a version of his ex-wife, the designer reportedly accused them of being "jealous."

The source has now told the outlet that Bianca is starting to "see things from an outside perspective."

The source said, "Everyone is just glad that they finally were able to get through to Bianca.

"Her friends let her know exactly how they feel and they told her that she needs to wake the f**k up."

The insider continued: "She knows that she has shut out those close to her and she is also starting to see through the smoky mirrors of her marriage.

"She is aware of Kanye's controlling ways and she is starting to see things from an outside perspective."

Finally Accepting the Truth

Censori and the controversial rapper initially kept their marriage confidential. Speaking on the couple, a source revealed: "Bianca and Ye have a totally different vibe. They are very private, very affectionate and totally devoted to each other.

"I think they both enjoy carving out time that's just for them." They married on December 20 and have been making headlines around the world ever since.

They have also been seen in various parts of the world, including Japan, England, and Germany.

During their time in Europe, Censori's fashion choices garnered attention from fans and locals, who criticized her bold and revealing looks as indecent and inappropriate.

After marrying West, fans have noticed significant changes in Censori's appearance, such as a striking pixie haircut and a shift towards more revealing attire.

The private couple has faced backlash for their behavior, including a controversial and explicit moment while being chauffeured by boat in Venice earlier in the summer.

Concerns about the rapper being controlling in their marriage have grown, and some sources have shared what they claim to be strict rules that Censori is following.

An insider, as reported by Daily Mail, previously stated that West was influencing his wife to become a radicalized version of his ex, with whom he shares four children.

According to the source, Censori, who has been working for the musician since 2020, is now perceived as having lost her own mind and simply obeys without expressing her own opinions.

"Kanye has a set of rules for Bianca, which includes never speak and wear what he wants her to wear," the source revealed.

They claimed: "She is also required to eat certain food items and to work out even though Kanye doesn't work out.

"She has no mind of her own anymore and obeys him because he has convinced her that they are royal."

It has been revealed that West had a secret design team in Italy responsible for crafting the nearly nude outfits that the Australian designer was frequently seen wearing in public throughout the summer.