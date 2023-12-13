Bianca Censori Breaks into Laughter after Getting Raunchy Lap Dance from DJ at Restaurant as Husband Kanye West Looks Unfazed [WATCH]

Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori was seen erupting into unexpected laughter while getting a lap dance at a Miami restaurant on Sunday. The 28-year-old Australian designer, known for pairing her austere looks with flesh-fleshing outfits, couldn't resist her laughter when her friend DJ Sky High Baby started gyrating on her while she was seated next to West, 46.

Censori has been making headlines for her revealing outfits almost every day ever since she married the rapper. Donning a flesh-colored bodysuit that exposed her bare bust, Bianca couldn't help but laugh and cheer on her friend as they engaged in twerking on her lap in front of everyone in the restaurant.

Grabbing Eyes Yet Again

Meanwhile, West remained unfazed, engaged in conversation with friends at Dukunoo Jamaican Kitchen, where he hosted his album listening party. Donning a furry hat, the star enthusiastically cheered on her friend with loud enthusiasm, later joining in by singing along to the music.

This comes just two days before West's contentious album-listening event on Tuesday. The rapper faced backlash from fans as he wore a black hood resembling that of the Ku Klux Klan, leading to him being labeled a "disgusting human being."

The artist wore a fabric head covering with a pointed top during an overnight listening event with collaborator Ty Dolla Sign. The performance included their controversial track "Vultures," featuring offensive lyrics about a Jewish woman, with lines such as "How am I anti-Semitic? I just f*ed a Jewish b**."

This isn't the first time West wore a black hood resembling that of the KKK. He had earlier worn a similar hood at the beginning of his music video for "BLKKK SKKKN HEAD" in 2013.

The artist faced severe criticism, being described as "disgusting" and "weird" for donning the controversial ensemble while onstage with his daughter North, 10, nearby, along with his other children Chicago, five, and Saint, eight.

This incident took place just weeks after West received backlash from Jewish organizations, who labeled him "pathetic and sad" due to offensive lyrics about a Jewish woman in one of his recent songs.

The lyrics led to strong condemnation from various quarters, including the American Jewish Committee.

"To fuel the flames of antisemitism and promote such bile to his millions of followers, especially at this fraught and dangerous time for the Jewish community, is unforgivable," spokesman Richard Hirschhaut told TMZ.

The statement further mentioned that West's recent choice is not unexpected, considering his history of making antisemitic remarks.

No Stopping Censori

Meanwhile, Censori has been sighted sporting body-revealing dresses on the Miami streets over the past couple of days. On Sunday, she bared all for a night out in Miami as she wore a striking silver string ensemble while accompanying the rapper.

Censori who flashed her nipples earlier on Sunday, flaunted her well-toned legs and firm butt in a sparkling silver string bodysuit, accessorized by a headpiece with a 20s-inspired style during her night out with West.

She adorned a glamorous makeup look featuring smoky eyeshadow and nude lip gloss. Once again, she protected her modesty by holding a peculiar toy teddy bear against her breasts while walking alongside the uniquely dressed West.

Despite recent assertions that they were 'taking a break' following a successful intervention by Bianca's friends expressing concerns about her relationship with the rapper, the couple seem to be very much together.

That said, Bianca's Sunday outing was not the first time she attracted attention with her dress. Shortly after her marriage to Kanye, she underwent a dramatic transformation, cutting her long brown hair and dyeing it blonde.

Her fashion choices gradually shifted toward more daring ensembles, influenced by Kanye's extravagant taste.

However, none were as bold as her outfit selections in Italy in September. One particularly striking choice was an audacious nude catsuit, which led her to use a black cross-body bag to cover her nipples.

According to CIU Travel, a prominent tourism website, locals found it "offensive" to witness visitors "wandering the streets in varying states of undress."

It's not just Bianca's fashion choices that have caused issues with the Italians but also their behavior.

Kanye and Bianca were investigated by Italian police after being captured in compromising positions during a boat tour. Venetian officials expressed outrage, not uncommon in a city where fines are issued for various infractions, including swimming in the canals, open-air picnics, and sprawling on the steps of public buildings.