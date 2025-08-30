Beyond the Bar Episode 9 Air Date, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Beyond the Bar episode 9 will air on JTBC on Saturday (August 30) at 10:40 PM KST. The chapter will feature a different side of Yoon Seok Hoon as the preview stills show him cheerfully smiling while interacting with the children. Kang Hyo Min will team up with the senior attorney as a child care duo.

People in Korea can watch the ninth episode on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from countries including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa can watch the mini-series with subtitles on online streaming platforms, like Netflix.

Beyond the Bar is an ongoing legal drama starring Lee Jin Wook, Jung Chae Yeon, Lee Hak Joo, and Jeon Hye Bin. It focuses on an inexperienced rookie attorney with compassion and confidence. She gradually becomes a true lawyer under the mentorship of senior attorney Yoon Seok Hoon. Screenwriter Park Mi Hyun wrote the script for this mini-series, and Kim Jae Hong directed it. The K-drama premiered on JTBC on Saturday (August 2) at 10:30 PM KST.

Here is everything to know about Beyond the Bar episode 9, including the air date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

How to Watch?

The legal drama will return with a new episode on JTBC on Saturday (August 30) at 10:30 PM KST. People in Korea can watch episode 9 on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other countries, including the US, Canada, Australia, and the UK, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, such as Netflix.

Here are the International Air Timings of Beyond the Bar Episode 9:

US - 9:30 AM

Canada - 9:30 AM

Australia - 11:30 PM

New Zealand - 1:30 PM

Japan - 10:30 PM

Mexico - 7:30 AM

Brazil - 10:30 AM

Saudi Arabia - 4:30 PM

India - 7:00 PM

Indonesia - 8:30 PM

Singapore - 9:30 PM

China - 9:30 PM

Europe - 3:30 PM

France - 3:30 PM

Spain - 3:30 PM

UK - 2:30 PM

South Africa - 3:30 PM

Philippines - 9:30 PM

Preview and Spoilers

The newly released stills show Yoon Seok Hoon interacting with children with a tender and caring demeanor. A photo shows him showcasing a sweet smile while pushing a shopping cart in the department store. Another image shows Kang Hyo Min spending quality time with the senior attorney and the children.

The mini-series has managed to win the hearts of millions of K-drama lovers across the world with its first eight episodes. It received positive reviews from viewers across the globe.

kang hyomin is one of the best written kdrama female leads i've seen in a long time. she's kind but never a pushover, smart but not preachy, aloof at times but never numb. she is allowed to be right and wrong and grows. truly an inspiration and girl crush.

oh guys, i love the whole concept of #beyondthebar. At first, he was the coldest, scariest choice. but he now became her everything. her refuge. her safe place. even for him. she's breathing life into him, a man who had forgotten how to live.