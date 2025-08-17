Beyond the Bar Episode 6 Air Date, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Beyond the Bar episode 6 will air on JTBC on Sunday (August 17) at 10:30 PM KST. The chapter will introduce a new character to the viewers. The newly released stills show an aggressive mystery man, who boldly approaches Kang Hyo Min when she is in a club with her friends. The producers asked viewers to tune in to JTBC on Sunday to meet the mystery man.

People in Korea can watch the sixth episode on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on online streaming platforms, like Netflix.

Beyond the Bar is an ongoing legal drama starring Lee Jin Wook, Jung Chae Yeon, Lee Hak Joo, and Jeon Hye Bin. It focuses on an inexperienced rookie attorney with compassion and confidence. She gradually becomes a true lawyer under the mentorship of senior attorney Yoon Seok Hoon. Screenwriter Park Mi Hyun wrote the script for this mini-series, and Kim Jae Hong directed it. The K-drama premiered on JTBC on Saturday (August 2) at 10:30 PM KST.

Here is everything you need to know about Beyond the Bar episode 6, including the air date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

How to Watch?

Here are the International Air Timings of Beyond the Bar Episode 6:

US - 9:30 AM

Canada - 9:30 AM

Australia - 11:30 PM

New Zealand - 1:30 PM

Japan - 10:30 PM

Mexico - 7:30 AM

Brazil - 10:30 AM

Saudi Arabia - 4:30 PM

India - 7:00 PM

Indonesia - 8:30 PM

Singapore - 9:30 PM

China - 9:30 PM

Europe - 3:30 PM

France - 3:30 PM

Spain - 3:30 PM

UK - 2:30 PM

South Africa - 3:30 PM

Philippines - 9:30 PM

Preview and Spoilers

The newly released stills show Kang Hyo Min in a club with her friends. A man unexpectedly approaches her and boldly makes a move. In a photo, Hyo Min looks startled as the mystery man flirts with her.

The mini-series has managed to win the hearts of millions of K-drama lovers across the world with its first five episodes. It received positive reviews from viewers across the globe. Here are a few of them.

I'm officially caught up on #BeyondTheBar. Binged the first three eps in one go and just wrapped episode 4. So far, the drama's been really entertaining. It's at its best when the spotlight's on #JungChaeyeon's character. Love a good court scene. I need #BeyondTheBarEp5 now

On Netflix, Beyond the Bar episode 4 is an example of how great storytelling, cinematography, and editing can be executed perfectly. 4.5/5 stars for me. It's focused on the case, but the tone and the plot move well, dealing with such a sensitive issue.