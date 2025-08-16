Beyond the Bar Episode 5 Air Date, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Beyond the Bar episode 5 will air on JTBC on Saturday (August 16) at 10:30 PM KST. In this chapter, Kang Hyo Min will appear in the court as the attorney in charge of the case. The newly released stills show her preparing well for her first appearance in the courtroom representing her client.

People in Korea can watch the fifth episode on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on online streaming platforms, like Netflix.

Beyond the Bar is an ongoing legal drama starring Lee Jin Wook, Jung Chae Yeon, Lee Hak Joo, and Jeon Hye Bin. It focuses on an inexperienced rookie attorney with compassion and confidence. She gradually becomes a true lawyer under the mentorship of senior attorney Yoon Seok Hoon. Screenwriter Park Mi Hyun wrote the script for this mini-series, and Kim Jae Hong directed it. The K-drama premiered on JTBC on Saturday (August 2) at 10:30 PM KST.

Here is everything you need to know about Beyond the Bar episode 5, including the air date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

How to Watch?

The legal drama will return with a new episode on JTBC on Saturday (August 16) at 10:30 PM KST. People in Korea can watch episode 5 on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from countries, including the US, Canada, Australia, and the UK, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, such as Netflix.

Here are the International Air Timings of Beyond the Bar Episode 5:

US - 9:30 AM

Canada - 9:30 AM

Australia - 11:30 PM

New Zealand - 1:30 PM

Japan - 10:30 PM

Mexico - 7:30 AM

Brazil - 10:30 AM

Saudi Arabia - 4:30 PM

India - 7:00 PM

Indonesia - 8:30 PM

Singapore - 9:30 PM

China - 9:30 PM

Europe - 3:30 PM

France - 3:30 PM

Spain - 3:30 PM

UK - 2:30 PM

South Africa - 3:30 PM

Philippines - 9:30 PM

Preview and Spoilers

The production team teased trouble for Kang Hyo Min during her first trial as the attorney in charge of the case. Though Yoon Seok Hoon helps her with an impromptu one-on-one coaching session and she prepares thoroughly, things don't go as planned. A promotional still captures Kang Hyo Min's tense expression. Another photo shows Hong Do Yoon, the head of Yullim's corporate team, trying to stop her. The followers of this legal drama are eagerly waiting to know if Kang Hyo Min can win her first case.

The mini-series has managed to win the hearts of millions of K-drama lovers worldwide with its first four episodes. It received positive reviews from viewers.