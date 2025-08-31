Beyond the Bar Episode 10 Preview, Spoilers: What is in Store for Kang Hyo Min?

Beyond the Bar episode 10 will air on JTBC on Sunday (August 31) at 10:40 PM KST. Kang Hyo Min stood out from other rookie attorneys and gained recognition with her efforts. She confidently takes up another challenge, and things could be different this time around.

People in Korea can watch the next episode on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from countries including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa can watch the mini-series with subtitles on online streaming platforms, like Netflix.

Beyond the Bar is an ongoing legal drama starring Lee Jin Wook, Jung Chae Yeon, Lee Hak Joo, and Jeon Hye Bin. It focuses on an inexperienced rookie attorney with compassion and confidence. She gradually becomes a true lawyer under the mentorship of senior attorney Yoon Seok Hoon. Screenwriter Park Mi Hyun wrote the script for this mini-series, and Kim Jae Hong directed it. The K-drama premiered on JTBC on Saturday (August 2) at 10:30 PM KST.

Here is everything to know about Beyond the Bar episode 10, including the air date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

How to Watch?

The legal drama will return with a new episode on JTBC on Sunday (August 31) at 10:30 PM KST. People in Korea can watch episode 10 on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other countries, including the US, Canada, Australia, and the UK, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, such as Netflix.

Here are the International Air Timings of Beyond the Bar Episode 10:

US - 9:30 AM

Canada - 9:30 AM

Australia - 11:30 PM

New Zealand - 1:30 PM

Japan - 10:30 PM

Mexico - 7:30 AM

Brazil - 10:30 AM

Saudi Arabia - 4:30 PM

India - 7:00 PM

Indonesia - 8:30 PM

Singapore - 9:30 PM

China - 9:30 PM

Europe - 3:30 PM

France - 3:30 PM

Spain - 3:30 PM

UK - 2:30 PM

South Africa - 3:30 PM

Philippines - 9:30 PM

Preview and Spoilers

The newly released stills teased trouble for Kang Hyo Min as they featured suffocating tension between the lawyer and her new client. The client has been charged with murder and seems hostile towards her attorney. It remains to be seen how Hyo Min will tackle this difficult case.

The mini-series has managed to win the hearts of millions of K-drama lovers across the world with its first eight episodes. It received positive reviews from viewers across the globe.

kang hyomin is one of the best written kdrama female leads i've seen in a long time. she's kind but never a pushover, smart but not preachy, aloof at times but never numb. she is allowed to be right and wrong and grows. truly an inspiration and girl crush.

oh guys, i love the whole concept of #beyondthebar. At first, he was the coldest, scariest choice. but he now became her everything. her refuge. her safe place. even for him. she's breathing life into him, a man who had forgotten how to live.