The Facebook-owned messaging app is used by millions of users around the world and while it has become an integral part of our everyday lives, it is misused by many to spread false information, hate messages and has even been used by organised crime organisations and extremists to incite violence.

While WhatsApp claims to be a messaging platform with end-to-end encryption, not many people are aware that the company collects metadata about every user, which it has the rights to share with law enforcement authorities when demanded. Although the messages are encrypted, authorities can retrieve information like your name, IP address, mobile number, location, mobile network, and your phone model.

In addition, law enforcement will also have access to your contacts list and your WhatsApp conversations, in addition to information about whom you've been chatting with, for how long and at what time. While there are no separate laws for WhatsApp users in any country, you need to avoid doing these things if you want to prevent a run-in with the law: