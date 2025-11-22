Ben Bader's Cause of Death Revealed After TikTok Star Was Found Unresponsive at Private Gym Aged 25

The cause of death for popular TikTok creator Ben Bader has been revealed, a month after he tragically died at the age of 25. Bader, who was known for his lifestyle tips and financial advice, died due to complications from cardiovascular disease, according to a report from the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner, TMZ reported.

Cardiovascular disease affects the heart and blood vessels and can involve issues like heart attacks, strokes, or heart failure. It's often linked to factors such as smoking, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, and poor lifestyle habits. The report revealed that Bader had untreated artery hardening and narrowing, and his death was classified as natural.

Sudden and Unexpected Death

Genetics likely played a role in the heart condition that led to his decline, the medical examiner said. Bader died on October 23, just hours before he was supposed to meet his girlfriend for a date.

Bader was believed to be in good health, and his only recent complaint was back and shoulder pain, for which he had been receiving physical therapy. The report mentioned that the pain medication codeine was detected in his urine, but not in his bloodstream, and it played no role in his sudden death.

It also revealed that Bader had been working out at his community gym when someone found him on the floor, unresponsive, just eight minutes after he had stepped off the treadmill.

Police previously told the Daily Mail that he was found at Admiral's Cove, a private members club in Jupiter, Florida, around 6:30 p.m.

"He was discovered by fellow residents and appeared not to be breathing," said Jupiter Police Department spokesperson Shawn Reed, adding that first responders tried life-saving measures at the scene.

Authorities said there is still an "active investigation" into Bader's death, and they have not ruled out the possibility of foul play. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Girlfriend Still in Shock

Bader's girlfriend, Reem, said he died "extremely suddenly." In an emotional tribute on TikTok, she shared, "The past few days have been the hardest few days of my entire life and I've never dealt with this before."

"Especially not the loss of someone as important as he was to me... He genuinely loved every single person that he met and he was so positive all the time," she added.

Bader had just turned 25 a month earlier, on September 22, and was looking forward to a dinner date with Reem on the night he died. "No one really knows [how he died] and it seemed to have been extremely sudden," Reem said.

"There were really no signs of this happening — we were supposed to get dinner that night and he seemed so normal."

She continued: "I had just talked to him on FaceTime a couple hours before he passed and he was so happy and so normal and he was just smiling and being so funny."

"Ben was the kindest, most caring, most generous person I have ever met in my entire life," she wrote.