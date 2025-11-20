Jeffrey Epstein Had an Extremely Tiny and Deformed Manhood Shaped Like a Lemon, Victim Claims

One of Jeffrey Epstein's victims has described the convicted pedophile as having an "extremely deformed" penis, claiming it looked distorted — almost like the shape of a lemon. Rina Oh, who has claimed for years that she was one of many young women targeted and abused by Epstein, shared the disturbing detail during a recent Substack interview with magazine icon Tina Brown.

"He had an extremely deformed penis," Oh, 46, told Brown, adding, "Some people have described it as the shape of an egg. I think it was more of the shape of a lemon, and it was really small when it was fully erect. It was probably like two inches."

Dirty Secrets Out

Oh suggested that Epstein's unusually small genitals may have fueled his twisted sexual behavior. The mother of two has long claimed that Epstein and his associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, began grooming her around the year 2000 by pretending to take an interest in her artwork.

She says she later saw a toxic dynamic emerge between Epstein and Maxwell, largely fueled by Maxwell's jealousy. "Their relationship was very awful, very strange," she said.

"I actually didn't ever suspect that the two of them were having any type of a romantic relationship. I thought she was an associate of his, especially when I saw them fighting. Ghislaine was snickering at him in that British accent, and they were throwing insults at each other."

Bombshell Revelations

Oh's claims come days after the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee released more than 20,000 pages of records from Epstein's estate. House Republicans, who released the documents, said they offer fresh insight into Epstein's relationships with influential political, academic, and media figures.

One of the most prominent names to have emerged in the past few days is Larry Summers, former U.S. Treasury Secretary and ex-president of Harvard.

Summers resigned from OpenAI's board on Wednesday amid growing backlash over his past connections to Epstein. His exit from the top AI company comes just two days after he said he would step back from all public commitments.

The documents revealed a surprisingly friendly relationship between Summers and the infamous predator.

The emails — which continued up until the day before Epstein was arrested in 2019 — show the two men chatting about personal matters, including a woman Summers was interested in. They kept in touch regularly for years after Epstein's 2008 conviction for sexually abusing minors.

Despite growing public outcry about Epstein's exploitation of underage girls, Summers still exchanged personal updates with him and even asked for advice, including help regarding the woman he was pursuing.

As the backlash grew, more organizations began to cut ties with Summers.