Ben Affleck Spotted Alone as He Is Staying at Separate House Amid Rumors of Split with Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck is reportedly staying at a separate house from his wife, Jennifer Lopez, amid rumors that the couple is heading for divorce. The "Good Will Hunting" actor was seen driving his sports car on Thursday morning in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles, where TMZ reported he left a house he had been staying in overnight.

He was accompanied by his friend Sean Bailey, the former longtime president of Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Production, during the outing. In the photo, Affleck, 51, was seen wearing his wedding ring as he dangled his left hand out of the window. The power couple was last pictured together seven weeks ago.

Going His Own Way

The "Gone Girl" star has reportedly been staying at the Brentwood home "over the past week or so," and his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, lives nearby.

Lopez was not seen on the outing with Ben Affleck and Sean Bailey but was spotted house-hunting in Beverly Hills the following day.

On Wednesday, it was reported that the pair "just couldn't make it work" and are headed for a split after less than two years of marriage. A source who spoke with 'In Touch' claimed Affleck has already moved out of their marital home.

"The writing is on the wall – it's over," the insider stated, adding, "They're headed for a divorce – and for once, [Ben's] not to blame!" the Daily Mail reported.

The source alleged that the actor has moved out from the $60 million home he shares with Lopez.

The mother-of-two was seen house-hunting in Beverly Hills without Ben on Tuesday.

Rumors about marital issues between Affleck and Lopez, 54, began to surface when she attended the 2024 Met Gala solo last week.

Marital Status Unclear

A source told TMZ that the father of three couldn't attend fashion's biggest night because he had been busy filming "The Accountant 2." However, Affleck was present for Tom Brady's Netflix roast, which was filmed the night before the Met Gala on May 5.

Earlier this week, the "Selena" actress was seen house hunting with her longtime producing partner, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, in Beverly Hills, Calif., and Affleck was nowhere to be seen.

InTouch reported that Lopez and the "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" actor are in therapy to work on their marital issues.

"Ben believes in therapy, to a point, and is willing to be a good sport about participating with an open mind, even though he hates the whole humiliating process," a source told the outlet.

"He's never going to gauge the success of this marriage by what happens in the therapist's office. He also has a higher tolerance for conflict and having to fight to get his way than the average guy."

The insider, who claimed to have known Affleck for more than a decade, said "everything is a fight" between the couple, who wed in July 2022.

Affleck and his wife have a blended family of five kids. He shares Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, with Garner, 52. Meanwhile, Lopez is mom to 16-year-old twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony.