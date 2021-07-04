Hollywood celebrities Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, popularly known as Bennifer, were spotted enjoying a cozy date at the Hamptons, New York. Page Six reported that the couple was spotted cuddling as they took a stroll on Long Island. The couple was walking with their arms wrapped around each other.

The photographs of the cozy date of the couple are going viral online just a day after the couple was spotted enjoying a day out with their kids at the Universal Studios Hollywood, on Friday. The couple was spotted with Lopez' twins, Max and Emme, 13, and Affleck's son, Samuel, 9. The Page Six claimed that Bennifer flew to the Hamptons to spend some time together, away from their children.

Affleck, 48, was dressed in a tight white sweatshirt and brown khakis while Lopez, 51, had her hair down and wore a loose, long-sleeved top and beige bottoms. Both were seen taking a walk wearing sneakers. However, photos also show another couple [not identified] waking with Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. Bennifer are said to have gone for shopping after taking a stroll.

Lopez's Break Up With A-Rod

Prior to this, Jennifer Lopez and former baseball player Alex Rodriguez ended their engagement and announced that they had decided to split on April 15, 2021. The couple released a joint statement and said that they were better off as friends. "We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another's children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support," the couple's statement read.

By the end of April, former couple Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were spotted together. The Hollywood couple became Bennifer after they started dating in 2002, following their meeting on the set of Gigli. The couple got engaged in November 2002 and set the wedding date for September 4, 2003. But just four days before the wedding they postponed the grand event and eventually ended their engagement in January 2004.

It was made public in 2010 that Affleck's discomfort with the media scrutiny was one reason behind their split. Affleck and Lopez were in touch all these years and even spoke positively about each other. Ben Affleck got married to actress Jennifer Garner in 2005. But the couple divorced in 2018.

Lopez married Ojani Noa in 1997 and the couple got divorced in 1998. ​The singer married Cris Judd in 2001 but the relationship ended in 2003. Then Lopez got married to Marc Anthony in 2004 but the couple divorced in 2014, ending their decade–long relationship.

​Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez in Universal Studios: